Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
A spokesman says the Speed Skating Canada board of directors decided that it “was in the best interest” of the federation that Auch no longer serve in the role.
A reason for the departure was not provided.
Auch, a three-time Olympic medallist in long-track speedskating, spent more than five years in the position.
She had previously served as president and vice-president of Speed Skating Canada.
Auch, 56, was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.