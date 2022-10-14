Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.

A spokesman says the Speed Skating Canada board of directors decided that it “was in the best interest” of the federation that Auch no longer serve in the role.

A reason for the departure was not provided.

Auch, a three-time Olympic medallist in long-track speedskating, spent more than five years in the position.

She had previously served as president and vice-president of Speed Skating Canada.

Auch, 56, was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.