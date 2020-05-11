 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Swimming Canada announces plan for returning to the pool

The Canadian Press
Markus Thormeyer swims during the 2018 Team Canada finals in Edmonton on July 21, 2018.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Swimming Canada has unveiled its plan for the return of aquatic sports as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic begin to relax.

In an email released Monday, Swimming Canada said a return to pools would be a phased approach, beginning once municipal, provincial and federal regulations give the go-ahead.

The first phase would focus on a small group of top athletes, such as those training at Swimming Canada high performance centres and Olympic and Paralympic Games hopefuls.

Future phases will include expanding and adding groups of athletes, leading to a full return to training and eventually competition.

Municipal, provincial and national health guidelines and restrictions would be observed throughout all phases.

Swimming has created a 15-person workgroup to oversee the plan.

The organization said it hopes to be able to host an invitational camp for top pool and open water swimmers Aug. 25-29.

