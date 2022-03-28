Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shaun Anderson delivers a pitch in the third inning during a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park. The Braves won 5-4 on March 28, in North Port, Fla.Steve Helber/The Associated Press

Samad Taylor hit a home run in the eighth inning as part of a late Toronto comeback, but the Blue Jays fell to the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday in Grapefruit League play.

William Contreras and Ozzie Albies both had solo shots in the fifth inning to help Atlanta (6-2) take a 3-0 lead. The Braves scored two more runs in the sixth inning to build a 5-0 advantage.

Spencer Strider (1-0) earned the win, striking out two and walking two in a hitless 2 1/3 innings for Atlanta. Seven other pitchers took the mound for the host Braves.

Greg Bird and Kellin Deglan each went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI apiece for the Blue Jays (5-5).

Shaun Anderson (0-1) got the start for Toronto, giving up a run and striking out three with three walks over three innings. Five relievers combined to give up four more runs and strike out five more.