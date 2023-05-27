Open this photo in gallery: The Canadian Press

Consider celebrated hockey players Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey teammates for life.

The Team Canada stars have announced their engagement on social media, with a photo on Poulin’s verified Instagram account showing the smiling couple on a beach as Stacey brandishes a ring on her right hand.

The accompanying caption is decorated with heart and ring emojis and declares: “She said OUI.”

Fellow Olympic hockey players Brianne Jenner, Jill Saulnier, Natalie Spooner, Rebecca Johnston and Cheryl Pounder were among those to offer congratulations from their verified Instagram accounts.

Poulin, the 32-year-old team captain, and 29-year-old Stacey were among the Canadian athletes to capture silver at the recent IIHF Women’s World Championship.

They also played together on Team Canada to win gold at the Beijing Games in 2022 and silver at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

Poulin also represented Canada at the 2014 Sochi Games and the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“So … this happened,” Poulin says on the Instagram post, dated Friday.

“Best question I ever asked …. She said OUI.”

“Couldn’t be happier for you both! What an exciting chapter,” champion figure skater Tessa Virtue replied from her verified account @tessavirtue17.

“Already started stretching for this dance floor!” Saulnier said from her account, dubbed jill.saulnier.

“Power couple,” Jenner posted from bjenner19.