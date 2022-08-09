Canada’s National Junior Team assistant coach Michael Dyck, left, gives instructions during a training camp practice in Calgary on Aug. 2, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canada will be playing summer hockey on home soil when it begins tournament play against Latvia in Edmonton on Wednesday, and the games will be noticeably different to fans and TV viewers. Rogers Place is devoid of most of the usual rink-board ads, and thousands of seats remain unsold.

The world juniors are a showcase of the best under-20 players across the globe, but the International Ice Hockey Federation has allowed athletes born in 2002 who have already turned 20 to play in this summer’s championship.

Despite the rejigged eligibility, several big Canadian talents are missing from the tournament, including former captain Kaiden Guhle (a Montreal Canadiens prospect) and defenceman Owen Power, who the Buffalo Sabres selected first overall in the 2021 NHL entry draft.

Forward Shane Wright, taken fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken at the 2022 draft last month, is also absent.

Team Canada will be headlined by Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard, and Mason McTavish and Kent Johnson, who were part of the Olympic men’s team that finished sixth at the Beijing Games.

The delayed 2022 tournament is also missing a big competitive threat, with the IHF barring Russia from the 10-team competition over the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike previous iterations of the tournament, tickets for the 2022 world juniors are still readily available through Ticketmaster, including about 1,300 for Wednesday’s tilt between Canada and Latvia. More than 1,500 seats for the final game of the 11-day tournament are available.