Team Canada soars over Panama to keep World Cup dream alive

The FOMO (fear of missing out) was real on Wednesday night, with the long lineups snaking through the parking lots surrounding Toronto’s BMO Field showing little sign of subsiding as Canada men’s national team kicked off its crucial World Cup qualifying game against Panama.

In all fairness, trying to admit almost 30,000 fans into a stadium while adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols was always going to be an arduous undertaking. But that didn’t stop fans taking to social media to express their displeasure with the proceedings, with some describing the proceedings as a “complete and utter shambles.”

They needn’t have worried.

Although Panama scored on its very first trip up the pitch, with Rolando Blackburn tapping in after Canada’s defence showed some fan solidarity by forming a static line of its own, it turned out Canada was just getting warmed up. The national team registered its biggest win of the final round of qualifying for Qatar 2022, rolling to a 4-1 win to keep its World Cup dream well and truly alive.

With the second-placed United States edging Costa Rica 2-1 earlier in the day, Canada leapfrogs Panama to move into third in the eight-team group heading into a pair of games in November, against Costa Rica and Mexico, to be played in Edmonton. The top three teams after 14 games qualify for next year’s World Cup.

While many in the Canadian lineup responded to head coach John Herdman’s call to be more “ruthless” after a goalless draw in Jamaica on Sunday, no one displayed that edge more than Canada’s reigning men’s player of the year, Alphonso Davies. Whether he felt any extra inspiration after watching his girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, register a hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA women’s Champions League on Wednesday afternoon, Davies had some extra zip in his already fairly zippy step.

His regular employer – German champion Bayern Munich – may not have been ecstatic at seeing Davies in the starting lineup for the third time in seven days, particularly after he limped home during the last international break in September, but if there was any fatigue it hardly showed.

Nominally a left back in Germany, Davies was deployed by Herdman on the left side of Canada’s attack, but it was clear Davies had been given a mandate to roam wherever he saw fit. Some commentators have already crowned the 20-year-old as the best player in the CONCACAF region, and while those kinds of accolades are unlikely to go to his head, his ability to go around any Panamanian defenders crazy enough to think they could contain him will do little to dampen the fervour.

Five minutes after Canada fell behind, Davies put striker Jonathan David through on goal, but despite a record of 16 goals in 21 appearances entering this game, David tried to square the ball to David Wotherspoon, whose shot was blocked. Davies simply glared at his teammate.

David had another opportunity five minutes later, but while he decided to shoot at this point, his tame left-footed effort proved to be a comfortable save for Luis Mejia in the Panama goal.

Predictably, it was Davies who served up the tying goal, capping an industrious first half hour by driving an in-swinging corner kick toward the near post. Although it missed the head of Tajon Buchanan, it inadvertently struck the head of Michael Murillo before striking the back of the Panamanian net.

Tempers began to flare on the verge of halftime, with soccer’s version of a bench-clearing melée – appropriately enough with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing their home opener across town – with everyone but the Panamanian goalkeeper jostling over a perceived slight around the corner flag. But the interval allowed everyone to cool off, and Herdman was able to refocus his troops on the job at hand.

A more purposeful Canadian team emerged after the break, led once again by Davies.

Shortly after the hour mark, he capped his evening with a signature moment. Hugging the right touchline at this juncture in the game, he forced a turnover right on the white paint and cut inward toward the penalty area. Although he was shadowed by Fidel Escobar, Davies quickly wrong-footed the defender, opening up the space to shoot and sending a right-footed drive past a static Mejia in the Panama goal.

Mindful of its record of four draws in five qualifying games, Canada refused to take its foot off the gas, too, with further goals from Buchanan and David putting the exclamation point on a comfortable evening for Canada.