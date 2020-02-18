 Skip to main content

Sports

Team Canada’s Chelsea Carey beats Alberta’s Laura Walker 7-5 at Scotties

MOOSE JAW, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Team Canada skip Chelsea Carey delivers a rock against Alberta at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Feb. 18, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Chelsea Carey defeated Alberta’s Laura Walker 7-5 on Tuesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The result left both teams with 3-2 records, good for a third-place tie in Pool B with Northern Ontario after Krista McCarville dropped a 6-5 decision to Nunavut’s Lori Eddy. Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson was in top spot at 4-0 and Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle was next at 3-1.

Coach Dan Carey, Chelsea’s father, was on the bench for the Canadian team. He apologized after telling an umpire to “shut up” during a timeout in a game on Monday afternoon. Curling Canada conducted a review and said the matter has been dealt with.

In other early games, British Columbia’s Corryn Brown beat Yukon’s Hailey Birnie 7-5 and Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt dumped Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 9-3.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Mosaic Place. Preliminary round-robin play continues through Wednesday night.

Ontario’s Rachel Homan, Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault and Team Wild Card’s Jennifer Jones shared first place in Pool A at 3-1. British Columbia and Prince Edward Island were next at 3-2.

The top four teams from each pool advance to the championship round starting Thursday. The Page Playoffs begin Saturday and the final goes Sunday.

