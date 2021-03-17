Team New Zealand beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America’s Cup

Team New Zealand retained the America’s Cup on Wednesday, speeding away from its Italian challenger Luna Rossa to claim sailing’s biggest prize in its home waters off Auckland.
The victory was the second in a row for a syndicate representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, and the fourth win in the finals since 1995 for a team from New Zealand.
It also marked the second victory in a row for Team New Zealand’s 30-year-old helmsman, Peter Burling, who added another title to a résumé that already includes nine world championships and Olympic gold and silver medals.
“It means the world to us and the team,” Burling told Radio New Zealand, the national public broadcaster, after the race.
New Zealand’s clinching race victory came two days after it seized the momentum in a taut competition by exploiting its speed advantage to pick up back-to-back wins Monday. It won again Tuesday and Wednesday, when it became the first to reach seven wins. The final score in the competition was 7-3.
The Kiwis’ victory ended one of the most unusual editions of the America’s Cup, which was first contested in 1851. This year’s races took place without their usual huge crowds of visiting spectators, many of whom had been kept away by strict coronavirus restrictions that had effectively closed New Zealand’s borders to noncitizens. The racing schedule also had to be modified several times to accommodate stringent – and changing – lockdown rules that at times forced delays in the competition.
The entrants were unlike any that preceded them, too. This year’s America’s Cup was contested by a new class of boat: sleek, 75-foot foiling monohulls that – when raised out of the water and riding above the waves on their spider-like foils – were capable of speeds of as much as 60 mph. The boats did not so much slice through the water as glide above it. And none did that better than Team New Zealand.
Over the first six races of the finals, the mantra had been a simple one: Win the start, win the race. In each of those races, the team that was first across the starting line was also the first to reach the finish line. The largely drama-free racing had showcased the skills of the teams and the precision of their boats, but it also led to an unwelcome accusation: that the finals were boring.
That changed Monday. Taking advantage of shifting winds and unleashing the speed that many suspected it had not yet fully shown, Team New Zealand surged from behind to win consecutive races, breaking the tie and giving the team a 5-3 lead. The Kiwis added a fourth straight win Tuesday, and suddenly the prize for years of planning and millions of dollars in investment felt close enough to touch.
“This team’s been in this position before,” Burling said after moving within one win of the seven New Zealand needed to claim the trophy. “We just want to keep improving, keep moving forward and we’re really excited about another race.”
Light winds had forced the teams to abandon the second race Tuesday, when New Zealand seemed poised to seal its triumph, but that only delayed what many by then saw as the inevitable. Even as Luna Rossa lamented another “painful” defeat Tuesday, its co-helmsman Francesco Bruni found no fault in his team’s performances.
Team New Zealand, he seemed to be saying, had simply been faster.
“I think we did a fantastic race honestly,” Bruni said. “No regrets.”