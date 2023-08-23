Open this photo in gallery: Tommy Paul of the USA serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy during semi-final tennis action at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Aug. 12, 2023.The Canadian Press

Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton and Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo will join Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime on Team World at the upcoming Laver Cup tennis tournament.

World captain John McEnroe announced the final three members of his six-player team on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 15, is competing in his second consecutive Laver Cup and was the first player picked by McEnroe back in February.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, both from the United States, round out the World squad.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg named Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz and French veteran Gael Monfils as his two remaining players.

They will team up with No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 8 Andrey Rublev of Russia.

Alternates for both teams will be announced at a later date. The Laver Cup will be held Sept. 22-24 in Vancouver.