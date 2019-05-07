 Skip to main content

Teen injured in Nova Scotia rugby match argues the sport has risks like any other

Teen injured in Nova Scotia rugby match argues the sport has risks like any other

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
An international exchange student who was injured in a high school rugby match in Cape Breton last week says he’s feeling “really good” after being released from hospital.

Diego Kuri, a 16-year-old from Mexico City who attends Sydney Academy, was airlifted to a Halifax hospital last Wednesday after he collided with another player and struck his head on the turf.

In a interview today by text, Kuri, who is now back in Sydney with his brother and mother, says his injury was an accident that could have happened to anyone.

Kuri says rugby has risks like any sport, and he believes the game makes him a better athlete and person. He says he hopes to return to the field once he is cleared to play contact sports.

Meanwhile, officials with Nova Scotia’s Education Department are meeting with the governing body for high school sports in the province today in Truro, N.S.

The meeting is aimed at ironing out differences over rugby’s status after Education Minister Zach Churchill called on administrators to reinstate the sport, which had been abruptly cancelled last week for safety reasons.

