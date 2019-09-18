Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir ‘step away’ from ice dancing, but not from our hearts

Open this photo in gallery Ice dance gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, seen here on Feb. 20, 2018, to the dismay of much of the world, were never an item. Charlie Riedel/The Canadian Press

Among the great Canadian cultural disappointments of the 21st century, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir feature high on the list.

When people found that, no, the gold-medal ice-dancing pair aren’t dating, that was a blow. Moir finally killed the pervasive rumour a few months ago by announcing he was engaged to another woman. Most Canadians already knew they weren’t an item, but the rest of the world took it hard.

That was how deep they had got into the imagination of those who’d watched them perform. No one could believe that something that looked so real on the ice was not also real in life. Some continued to hang on, thinking it was only a matter of time before they recognized the truth of their feelings. They just have to skate together long enough.

In their case, the dream is over. Well, it’ll soon be over, and will then be over for some indeterminate amount of time and may not be over if some future sponsor unloads a shipping container of money in front of their respective homes.

In a video released Wednesday (the pair skating slowly throughout, arm in arm, a lot of coquettish heads on shoulders), Virtue and Moir co-announced they will “step away from the sport.”

But not before their next professional tour is finished, and nobody has used definitive words such as “quit” or “retire.”

Once you’ve been the object of panting desire by the global Harlequin-Book-of-the-Month-Club set, can one resume life in your early 30s as a performance coach or an insurance agent? I doubt it. But we’ll see.

Most of the eulogies for Virtue and Moir will highlight their athletic achievements, which were considerable. The Canadians won two Olympic golds and one silver. Three world championships. An uninterrupted decade-long run in the top two in their sport.

Which makes them sound like some particularly gifted target shooter or javelin thrower. Name a target shooter. You can’t do it.

Virtue and Moir were far more than medals won. Some athletes transcend their sport. These two transcended sports, with an ‘s’ at the end. For a moment there in Pyeongchang, they were bigger than the Games themselves.

What separated them from their Olympic colleagues was a talent for drama – the sort that isn’t grey and hard, like life, but vivid and fun, like fairytales. Either they found it, or it found them.

They were the darlings of Vancouver, 2010, but one of several. Vancouver was and will always be Sidney Crosby’s Olympics.

However, four years later they were jobbed out of a gold medal in Sochi.

A week before the event, L’Équipe reported that a greasy deal had been cut between Americans and Russians. Russia would get a hand up in the judging of pairs figure skating; and the States would receive a backhander in return when it came to ice dancing.

There was a lot of huffing and puffing about shoddy journalism and conspiracy theorists. Then Russia won pairs figure skating and the U.S. won the ice dance.

It was in the aftermath of that disappointment that Moir and, in particular, Virtue, began turning themselves into global sweethearts. They might’ve complained. You’d probably complain. I would’ve flipped a table and punched a mascot.

But Virtue and Moir did not whine or feel publicly sorry for themselves. Instead, they were remarkably and – this is the important part – seemingly genuinely happy for their American opponents.

“[We] looked at each other and said, ‘It doesn’t matter’ because that was the moment we wanted to have,” Moir said.

And as the two of them stared searchingly into each other’s eyes, the world went all marshmallowy.

They retired from international competition and, in a nice James-Brown flourish, un-retired a couple of years later. All of this was done in the way they did most things – a demure presentation designed to generate maximum impact.

By the time they got to Pyeongchang, they were favourites and underdogs at the same time. They’d become the New York Yankees of sports, except everyone everywhere wanted to see them win.

They created pandemonium in South Korea. One day, a random Pyeongchang volunteer spotted the “Canada” on my credential, pumped her fist and yelled “TESSA AND SCOTT,” as though it were the national greeting.

Virtue and Moir weren’t Canadian any more. They’d gone international.

At that Olympics, they delivered a performance so sensual someone watching a replay of it beside me in a media centre moaned softly as she did so. This was Disney, but real life and, you know, sexy.

They were as likeable and relatable in victory as they had been in defeat, which is a hard trick to pull off. Although they were clearly the stars of those Games, they didn’t hog the spotlight. Nor did they shy from it. They found the Goldilocks position in the media-content world – just enough exposure.

Their chemistry was undeniable and, given what we now know, the result of great acting. Canada’s produced a lot of stars of screen and stage, but these two may be our most effective thespians.

Truly great athletes – your Muhammad Alis, Serena Williamses and Babe Ruths – are also great performers. They realize sport is about more than feats of strength. You have to create a story that people can both relate and aspire to.

You can’t grow into this role. On some level, you must be born to it. In this nearly unique case, you have to be paired as a child with someone who’s just as good at it as you are.

In their quiet, Canadian way, Virtue and Moir were made for each other. They understood what people wanted from them. And although it wasn’t exactly true, they took pains for a long time not to ruin the illusion. They’d talk around it, teasingly, but not directly at it.

It was both self-serving and delightful. They did very well for themselves while also making a lot of casual and not-so-casual skating fans happy.

In the end, they brought something bigger than sports into the lives of millions of people. In a world badly in need of it, they supplied romance.