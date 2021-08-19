 Skip to main content
TFC striker Altidore undergoes foot surgery, midfielder Priso done for season

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore sits injured on the field in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union on Oct. 3, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn.

Jessica Hill/The Associated Press

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore has undergone surgery on his right foot and his recovery is expected to take up to six weeks.

Toronto FC said in a release that the surgery was carried out Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The Major League Soccer team said Altidore was in New York to receive a second opinion on what has become a chronic injury and it was decided that he should undergo the procedure immediately.

Altidore was held out of Toronto’s 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution on Saturday after feeling some discomfort in his foot during training. He also missed TFC’s 1-0 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

Altidore, in his seventh season with TFC, has two goals in 10 appearances.

Toronto also announced midfielder Ralph Priso will undergo surgery on his right ankle and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Priso was injured in the second half of Toronto’s 2-1 loss to the New England Revolution on Saturday.

