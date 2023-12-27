Open this photo in gallery: Taylor Swift, left, reacts to a Travis Kelce touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, on Oct. 22, in Kansas City, Mo.Reed Hoffmann/The Associated Press

When she first started showing up at Kansas City games to cheer on her human brand accelerator, Travis Kelce, she acted as a reminder. ‘This is how really famous looks and acts.’

The NFL likes to think it has a handle on iconography. But not the way Taylor Swift does. She says more wearing a vintage sweatshirt than the biggest league in the world can manage with a bajillion ad campaigns.

Once football people got used to her being around, they became giddy with the possibilities. Imagine if the Beatles had played Shea Stadium, then decided to stick around for a year to hang out with the Mets. How would baseball be different? How would America be different? Because they would both be changed in some way.

Swift was the solution to the NFL’s nagging PR problems – hey, if she’s not worried about head shots and grim death, why should any flag-saluting American be? Taylor says the NFL is a-okay.

She also pointed toward a new entertainment ecosystem that put sports at its core. You want people to buy your album/see your movie/subscribe to your cat channel? The old way of doing this was going to the media and asking/begging/deigning to allow them to tell your story. Annoying, and a little dangerous.

The new way was becoming your own media outlet. That means creating your own content, and also means addressing everything that happens in the world. Single drops the first week in September? Can’t wait to hear from you on that. Missile hits school five thousand miles away? Can’t wait to hear from you on that. Exhausting, and very dangerous.

Swift created a third way – find a non-traditional, widely consumed medium and let it amplify you for free without the need of you saying anything, ever. All that’s required is a smile and a hole in your schedule.

The NFL didn’t just make it easy for Swift. It made it safe. Even better – people thought she was doing them a favour, though all the benefits flowed the other way. Football allowed Swift to be omnipresent, but also inoculated her from scrutiny. You never stop seeing her, but when’s the last time anyone heard from her?

She figured out what Bob Dylan couldn’t – how to be an enigma in plain sight.

If Athlete of the Year lists had anything to do with athletics, a decathlete would top them every time. It’s there in the name.

When sportsmen and women top such things, what we actually mean to say is Winning Celebrity (who happened to play sports) of the Year. The celebrity part of the equation matters at least twice as much.

That’s why Swift is the Athlete of the Year. Maybe the Athlete of a Whole Lot of Years.

If the definition of pro sports is doing something physical for money in front of an audience, no one is better at that than her. She’s makes more from performing than any boxer or race-car driver, and she’s at least comparably athletic.

To prepare for her endless Eras Tour, Swift says she would sing a 40-song set while running on a treadmill. Sprinting during the fast songs, and jogging for the slow numbers. It takes three hours to complete.

Plenty of people on the Internet tried the Swift workout. No one has provably repeated it. Certainly not while sounding anywhere near as good.

But it was her mastery of a second environment that set Swift apart. She had never before shown any special interest in men in spandex. But having decided to take it up as a hobby, Swift annexed their world in a day. All she had to do was show up at a game in September and, boom, she owned the league.

After that first game, Swift and Kelce left together. She was wearing a sweater tied around her waist, giving off a very homecoming vibe. The KC tight end was wearing the sort of self-consciously designer-y outfit (a tie-dyed jean suit) that will haunt a man into old age.

The pair gave off about as much as heat as someone collecting their brother after t-ball practice, but that didn’t matter. People had already decided they were the new Liz Taylor and Richard Burton. Swift hadn’t said as much, which is her way of saying it.

Bliss it was that dawn to be a KC fan. For a few months at least. Swift turned a second-tier franchise in a second-tier city into the most closely observed business on Earth.

Kelce spent most of this time looking somewhere between terrified, elated and completely out of his depth, but he’s managed to hold up the lighter end of the partnership. The unlistenable podcast he does with his brother, Jason, has become a big hit. He’s wearing even stupider clothes. This must be the time of his life. He probably thinks he’ll be doing this for 10 more years, right up until he is elected president.

But via the wisdom of her songwriting oeuvre, Swift understands how this story must end – tragically.

Eventually, people get bored of the same story, especially the blandly happy sort Swift has created. These people are in their mid-30s and carry on like they’re being chaperoned to the Grade 8 dance. Where’s the fun in that?

What’s required is conflict. They’re getting that now that KC has kicked a curb and begun to cartwheel into the playoffs.

Kansas City played on Christmas Day. Swift showed up with a guy dressed as Santa Claus. Kelce was terrible, fought with the head coach and spiked a helmet. Kansas City lost. For the first time, fans and commentators began hinting that Swift is a distraction.

Afterward, the Kelce Bros. teased a “family” episode of their podcast dropping this Friday. Will you-know-who appear?

If so, that will be the exact point at which Swift – a non-rostered member of KC – becomes personally and solely responsible for every turnover, every dropped ball and every loss. Kansas City either wins the Super Bowl or it’s her fault. There is no in between.

I doubt Kelce gets it yet, but I’m sure Swift saw it coming all along. That the star-crossed romance between two crazy, rapidly-approaching-middle-age kids was too good for this sad world and should last at least as long as it takes to get to the off-season. At that point, football will have served its purpose.

If a GM played it this well, they’d call him a genius. That Swift has managed to simultaneously command two separate entertainment categories for a full year makes her what then? A savant? Something better than that?

Never mind inviting her to games. Maybe the NFL should just put her in charge. That way, she might never break up with it.