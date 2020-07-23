The Blue Jays have it easy, but they sure aren’t acting like it

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) catches a fly ball during the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on July 22, 2020. Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Blue Jays are steadily working their way down the list of places you’d like to spend the summer of COVID, from best to worst.

After Toronto and Pittsburgh refused them, they’ve now apparently set their sights on Baltimore.

Have you been to Baltimore in August? The daily high is 400 degrees, with humidity of 6,000 per cent.

You don’t sweat in Baltimore. Instead, all the moisture in your body explodes from your pores, turning you into a human water fountain.

No one wants to spend a summer in Baltimore. And that’s where the Jays have found themselves, hats off and in hand, begging for a place to stay.

The Associated Press asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan what he thought of the idea: “We’ve had some discussions with the Orioles. I don’t know the final details of that. Obviously, we’re watching our numbers very carefully every day. We’re concerned about the spikes in other states.”

Hogan is running a state that has more daily COVID infections than our entire country. He’s got problems.

This is an easy win if he chooses to take it – ‘While the problem is out of control owing to terrible decisions taken by every level of government, I will remind you that I kept those leprous Canadian carpetbaggers out of our fair state.’

The Jays’ baseball season begins Friday in Tampa, but they continue to play football. The political kind.

Why would any safe harbour want them at this point? They are local public-opinion poison. Conversely, does the team want to move into a cowboy state that doesn’t care who does what? Probably not.

Obviously, this is a weird year for every pro sport, but none more so than Major League Baseball. Through a combination of avarice, incompetence and magical thinking, the league finds itself almost guaranteed a disaster.

Roughly a thousand guys, criss-crossing the United States, going in and out of the hottest hot zones on the planet, hoping to stay pristine and uninfected. Good luck with that.

(This didn’t stop baseball from ramming through a last-minute expansion of the playoffs, to 16 teams from 10.)

The 2020 season will be asterisk campaign regardless of who wins it (Answer: the L.A. Dodgers). Everyone else has a built-in excuse if they want one.

But the Jays, God love them, have already taken their mulligan.

There was an enormous amount of logistical talk all summer, especially after the issue of where the Jays would play became critical. There were the pro forma nods at “health and safety” being the team’s priority (though if that’s true, why bother playing).

Then there was a lot of talk about training and routines at whatever venue would have them. Was the weight room going to be big enough? Where would they stretch?

Back when Buffalo was a top option, Jays president Mark Shapiro talked about the “infrastructure and player-facility challenges” they’d “have to address” to get the park “up to major-league standards.”

Does it have grass? Bases? A couple of showers? What else do you need to play baseball?

It won’t be playing baseball in luxury, or playing baseball to the standard required by 5K television, but it will still be baseball.

There was the issue of where the players sit and play cards for six hours before each game. The clubhouses must also be palatial.

Also, every stadium must be a Gold’s Gym, because apparently these guys are pushing iron like Mr. Universe contestants.

Good stadium or bad stadium, it is a stadium, right? How hard is it to order a bunch of dumbbells and resistance bands? The players don’t all need to wedge into the weight room, because they have a whole stadium to themselves. Work out on the causeways or a luxury box or the parking lot. Who cares where you work out?

All the problems the Jays keep talking about seem entirely superable. So why do they keep talking about them?

Because this is the Blue Jay way under the current regime. Everything is process-based and algorithmized. There’s a flow chart telling you that the Jays will reach optimal performance on Oct. 6, 2024 – but only if everything until then goes exactly to plan.

Conveniently, the plan keeps getting interrupted.

This should be a moment of high expectation. The team’s young triumvirate (Guerrero/Bichette/Biggio) is comfortably ensconced. They’ve signed a bonafide ace in Hyun-Jin Ryu. The depth isn’t great, but it’s not terrible. Just about everyone’s healthy.

At 60 games long, the season favours sprinters over marathoners. The playoffs are expanding.

Though they aren’t anyone’s favourites, everything is in the Jays’ favour.

So why does it feel as though the Jays are front-loading their excuses for why it went wrong?

On Thursday, the Jays announced their best pitching prospect, Nate Pearson, would not make the team. This isn’t about Pearson’s ability, but his service time. If Toronto keeps the 23-year-old in the minors for just a few more days, that will prevent him from entering free agency for an additional year.

A couple of years ago, when the Jays were doing it to Vlad Guerrero, Jr., this move made sense. That Jays team was utterly hopeless. There was no point pretending to care.

But I thought they had hope now. Is alienating Pearson straight off the way to go? Because he’s not going to forget you did this to him.

This is the way things are done in baseball now, which is I suppose why they did it. That’s the Jays’ M.O.

What the unpredictability more nimble ball teams see as an opportunity, a conveyor-belt organization such as the Jays sees as dangerously erratic. Better to talk about all the things that have gone wrong and will go wrong, than focus on the possibility that change is good for the soul.

Maybe playing in a bush-league park will work some magic on this cipher of a squad. Maybe approaching this (very minor) disaster with a sense of fun could be contagious. Who knows? Maybe this year could be Major League instead of major league.

But not for the Jays. They have yet to meet an opportunity for adventure or chance to be different that they couldn’t write off as a glitch in the Matrix.