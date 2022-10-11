Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins speaks to the media at the year end press conference in Toronto on Oct. 11, after being swept by the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild card playoff series.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

At the end of the every major-league sports season, everybody could reasonably give the same answer to the question, “How do you think you did this year?”

They all did great. They’re professional athletes. They get rich and famous for going to the gym. Whether they win or not is kind of beside the point.

But after a team pooches their season, a ritual of public shame is expected. Even if you’ve got a flight booked to St. Tropez, take a few minutes to wipe at your eyes and say things like, “This one’s gonna hurt for a long time.”

But what happens when a team won’t do that? What if they won’t even pretend to care that it bothers them? Does it matter?

Apparently, the Toronto Blue Jays don’t think so.

Based on the distance between the hype and the reality, the Jays’ season was a disappointment. Given the way they got bounced – one shellacking and one historic collapse – maybe worse than disappointing. Maybe a small disaster.

When that happens in most places, teams slip immediately into sad-regretful mode. Someone sheds a tear. Someone else goes on a long rant about not getting any younger and missed opportunities. The coach goes digging around for something to throw himself on.

These are ancient rituals designed to protect athletes from harm. If you grieve enough, people will forgive you. That’s the notion.

After Saturday’s 10-9 implosion, none of the most important Jays would do that. You thought to yourself, maybe they’re in shock. Maybe they don’t get it yet. Give them a little bit.

On Tuesday, Jays general manager Ross Atkins did his year-ender. Here was an obvious opportunity to do some public garment rending. But no, there was none of that.

Atkins kept describing the team as a success. To his mind, nothing had changed from the maybe-World-Series-champs of a week ago to the definite-choke-artists of today.

As to whether there was any blame to spread, Atkins demurred: “The accountability was there.”

If nothing had changed, nothing would change. The upshot of Atkins’s remarks is that he is already on to the next.

Given several chances to pretend penitence, Atkins instead chose to go the Instagram aphorism route:

“I’m not unaware of how difficult that loss was for our fanbase … but we’re going to make it a part of our journey.”

“To me, it’s the experience in general, it’s not necessarily the loss.”

“In time, everyone will reflect and think about their feelings – their feelings being how they felt in the moment.”

None of that makes a lick of sense. It makes even less sense in an environment that’s always banging on about how it’s all about high performance. Are the Jays feeling the feelings they felt before or after they do a million push-ups?

Picture a pizza-delivery guy. He gets a pizza all the way from the restaurant to your house. But as he’s taking it out of one of those insulated sleeves, he drops it, toppings-side down, onto the sidewalk. Then he says, “I’m not unaware of how difficult the loss of this pizza is for you, but we’re going to make it part of our journey.”

Would you think that was a suitable last word to your interaction? Probably not. Probably, audibly not.

But when a bunch of millionaires who all get paid whether the pizza gets delivered or not say it, we’re expected to feel their pain.

Up until the end of that second wild-card game, nothing the Jays did this year was particularly memorable.

They were supposed to be great, and they weren’t. It’s not an unusual sports story. But everything they’ve done since then is.

This is the Jays telling their customers that their promises to perform are not meant to be taken literally. They’re not selling you an outcome, or even an attempt at such. What they’re delivering is “the experience in general.”

But Atkins is not talking about the joy you get from spending a sunny Sunday afternoon at the ballpark, win or lose. He’s talking about how they, the professionals, feel. Your feelings are superfluous.

So they lost? So what? What’s that got do with you? Why are you crying about it? The players aren’t upset. Why should you be?

That’s not the tone, but it is clearly the message. How else would you interpret it?

That professional baseball players don’t care what fans think also isn’t new news. They love a cheering crowd. They just don’t want to hear from any of them individually or, ugh, have to talk to them.

This relationship is based on the illusion that the team is living and dying alongside their fans. That they believe they’re doing it for a whole country, which is something the Jays are always saying.

It’s possible some of them do feel that. I doubt it, but you never know. What matters is keeping up appearances. That’s how you maintain the romance.

The failed 2022 Toronto Blue Jays are postromance. They blew it and they’ll try again and, for God’s sakes, they do not need to hear what you think about it.

They’ll win next year. Or the year after that. Or whatever. Just shut up and enjoy the ride.

This is not a criticism of the way the Jays have handled this. Quite the opposite. It strikes me as an unusually genuine response.

These people are mercenaries. They don’t live here. Until they were drafted or traded, most of them couldn’t find Toronto on a map. All they know is they’re being paid to play and could be traded at any moment. If they have any loyalty, it’s to each other.

We don’t usually see that sense of detachment, but it was on full display after Saturday’s loss. A few players were sorry, but for each other. Most weren’t, because baseball is weird and they get paid regardless. The overall attitude might be described as benign contempt.

If more employees of pro sports teams felt freed to be themselves in this way, we would have a much more honest sports culture.

But if everyone did it, I’m not sure how much longer we would have a sports business.