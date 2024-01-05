Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette walks back to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning in Game 1 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Minnesota Twins on Oct. 3, 2023, in Minneapolis.Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press

The good news about the Toronto Blue Jays getting worked over by Shohei Ohtani is that everyone had a wonderful experience.

Ohtani got the deal he wanted, without going to the trouble of buying a new house. The Jays got mugged, but gently. More like a vigorous frisking. It all ended with a phone call.

“One of the most difficult phone calls in my career,” Jays GM Ross Atkins told reporters this week.

But nobody feels bad. They all had a delightful process – Ohtani by getting rich, and the Jays by coming together at every level of the organization so they could all look like mooks together. Hopefully, they took one of those war-room photos of everyone gathered around the speaker phone as the call came in. To remember the good times.

The club feels so great that to celebrate they went out and signed another non-hitting, second-string-on-any-other-team infielder.

All the attention from Atkins’s meeting with the media focused on Ohtani. Yes, he was in Dunedin. Yes, he loves, loves, loves Canada.

What didn’t get as much pick-up was Atkins’s answer to a general question about which free agents the club is still looking at.

“We feel really good about this team … the core that is in place.”

Uh oh.

Every time he gets in front of a microphone, Atkins operates like a self-help word cloud. He sleets “progress,” “positive,” “opportunities,” “authentic” and “collaboration” for 20 minutes, then you leave wet and confused.

But this base-touching session held in order to introduce Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kevin Kiermaier had a perceptible theme – ‘This is all you’re getting.’

Who does an online, off-season availability to reintroduce a guy who’s returning on a one-year deal? We already know what happened here. You didn’t care enough to lock him down when you were together, and his experiment with online dating was a disaster. So you moved back in together. It’s not exactly a story of true love.

The only reason to hold a presser about it is if you don’t expect to be doing a lot of pressers.

Maybe the plan is to sign one or more of the not-so-big names left on the free agency board. The Jays’ barkers in the U.S. media have them in on everyone, all the time. But that was not the message you got from Atkins’s tone.

The short-term problem for the Jays is an offence that won’t reliably turn over. Nothing they’ve done this off-season has solved that problem.

From the vantage of right now, the Jays plan is to run essentially the same team back out and hope their starting pitching is good enough to get them to October. It’s not an optimal plan, but it’s also not a terrible one.

Texas showed last year that you don’t need a one-through-nine murderers’ row to win in the playoffs. You need a couple of streaking hitters, a couple of hard-minded starters, a lockdown bullpen and a boatload of good luck. The Jays may have that already.

It’s the medium-term problem that’s starting to come into focus. That problem is Ohtani. Though he probably never intended to come here, the Jays are not rid of him yet.

The team has two chores on its 2024 to-do list: Win; and re-sign that core Atkins is talking about.

Convincing Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. to forego free agency and recommit to the team that developed them was always a tough ask. Ohtani has made it impossible.

If, as Atkins suggests, the Jays were right there on the Japanese star, that means they were in the neighbourhood of the US$700-million the Dodgers eventually gave him.

Bichette isn’t Ohtani, but he’s the closest thing the Jays have got. If you were Bichette’s agent, how much would you have considered enough to stop to have a serious conversation about skipping free agency? Here’s one thing for sure – that theoretical number went up the moment you read that Ohtani was on a plane headed to Toronto. That he wasn’t headed anywhere doesn’t change that.

No player can know to a certainty how much a team is willing to spend – except for the Jays’ best players. They know exactly how much money their team has lying around.

Next off-season, outfielder Juan Soto, the other guy the Jays missed out on this off-season, will also be causing them headaches. He’s going to sign a new deal that will re-set Bichette’s and Guerrero’s markets. It’s almost certain to be the most ever paid to a position player.

Again, if you were Bichette’s agent, would you sign before you’d seen that amount? And having seen it, would you not ask for as much or more? Same goes for Guerrero, despite his troubles over the past couple of seasons.

These two are not just key to Toronto’s performance, but to people’s perception of it. As soon as they leave, this team is rebuilding. Do the Jays want to be a rebuilding team again? No, because once they are, someone’s getting fired. ‘Give me money or you lose your job’ is a powerful negotiating position.

In retrospect, the Jays didn’t just miss out on Ohtani. They missed the rising tide. Ohtani would have opened up multiple new veins of global marketing revenue.

Instead, they lost out, got none of the benefit, but all of the headaches. There’s no Ohtani money coming in, but everyone will be lining up for their Ohtani-lite deal.

No wonder the Jays are in no hurry to jack up their current payroll. There’s a balloon payment coming due in two years’ time. Given their history, it is unlikely Toronto will pay it.

That does at least provide some competitive clarity. The Jays’ team is the one they have right now. It’s not getting much better.

If this season goes badly, the club will have to start thinking about trading one of Bichette or Guerrero or both. Better that than lose them the way the Los Angeles Angels lost Ohtani.

So how’s the coming season shaking out? Less like a good chance, and more like a last chance.