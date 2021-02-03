The bubble has burst on NWHL season

Open this photo in gallery A view of NWHL signage outside of Herb Brooks Arena after it was announced that the NWHL suspended its season due to COVID-19 on Feb. 3, 2021 in Lake Placid, N.Y. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The National Women’s Hockey League abruptly ended its Isobel Cup season in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Wednesday night just as the playoffs were set to begin – the latest blow for the women’s game battling to grow its professional future.

As positive cases of COVID-19 mounted and two of its six teams had already left, the NWHL stopped its bubbled tournament because of health concerns the night before the semi-final games were set for a big new TV audience on NBCSN.

Instead of readying for Thursday’s semis and Friday’s final of the two-week-long tournament at historic Herb Brooks Arena, NWHL staff and teams were coping with an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 cases and figuring out how to get everyone home safely.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were not trending in the right direction,” interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia said of test results, which ultimately led to the decision. “Our actual numbers per se were not alarming in comparison to the scope of other sports clubs or other sports leagues. However, if you project a number that was going to happen, it doesn’t make sense for us.”

The NWHL worked with Yale University to provide COVID-19 testing for players and staff at the first women’s pro hockey games since the pandemic hit in March. Even that couldn’t keep the virus out, and as Toronto Six owner Johanna Neilson Boynton said, “We knew going in it was a gamble.”

“We stuck by a very strict protocol, and there’s human error,” NWHL Players Association executive director Anya Packer said.

It ends the NWHL’s emotional ride in Lake Placid.

The highs there looked promising. On Jan. 30 the league’s Twitch stream had an impressive 1.37 million views; there was a new sponsorship deal with Discover; and broadcasts were set for NBC Sports. The teams wore Stop Racism patches and passionately advocated for Black Lives Matter.

But then the lows. The league had a public war of words with U.S. sports blog BarStool Sports. The New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters left the bubble last week because of positive cases – Tumminia said they had 10, which more than the allowable threshold. And on Monday, the NWHL said – at game-time – that the Connecticut Whale were forfeiting their 5:30 p.m match with the Minnesota Whitecaps and withdrawing from the bubble. Neither the league nor the Whale gave a reason for the team’s departure.

The Boston Pride and Buffalo Beauts – who played each other later that night – faced the media at their post-game virtual news conferences and were hit with questions about what they were told regarding the Whale. “I have no idea, that’s way, way above my pay grade,” Buffalo Beauts head coach Pete Perram said.

Story continues below advertisement

Connecticut rookie Kayla Friesen told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday night that she had fun at the start of the tournament. She loved playing again, being with her team, bringing attention to the great skill in the women’s game and seeing the NWHL grow its audience and fan engagement. She said the Connecticut team wanted to postpone the Monday game until after their team had received results of their most recent COVID-19 tests.

“That sadly wasn’t an option for the league, which resulted in us having to step away from this season,” Friesen said. “I do think there could have been things done differently … so this could have played through safer and we could have gotten to the end.”

The players, most of whom have full-time jobs, arrived in Lake Placid just a day or two before the games began. Teams had quarantined in their cities and were tested before they left, again when they arrived and regularly once inside. They isolated in their rooms, many of them working during the day and playing games at night. They did call a small number of taxi-squad players into the bubble to replace injured athletes.

“We didn’t get to the finish line,” Toronto Six coach Digit Murphy said. “The bubble burst. Our owners, everyone, put so much time, energy, effort into this. We didn’t get there, we didn’t make the history, but our players are pumped that potentially we come back at some point.” The expansion Six finished with the league’s best record at 4-1-1 and were to play in Thursday’s semi-finals.

Tumminia – an experienced sports executive who had been on the job only 10 weeks – and Packer said the league is doing contact tracing to stop the spread and help determine how COVID-19 got in.

“We didn’t raise the Cup. It doesn’t mean we’re not going to raise the Cup for Season 6,” Tumminia said. “The fact that we didn’t get these athletes on their deserved and due platform on NBC, that’s the most heartbreaking part.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some other news broke on Wednesday too that further accentuates the gaping divide between the NWHL and the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHPA) – a coalition of elite players formed after the sudden collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019 who refuse to play in a female pro league until it pays them a living wage. The two groups have the same goal but are working in two different directions.

The PWHPA announced it will collaborate with the NHL’s New York Rangers to host the first showcase game of their 2021 Dream Gap Tour later this month at Madison Square Garden – the first female pro game at the famous arena in New York City.

The PWHPA provided few details on exactly which of their 125 players will play in New York. Will Canadian players cross the border for that showcase? Will they bubble? Will fans attend? What will they do to assure COVID-19 doesn’t get in?

With a report from The Canadian Press.