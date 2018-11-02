The hockey world is – increasingly – in awe of Connor McDavid

Open this photo in gallery Oct 13, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) is congratulated after scoring the game winning goal against the New York Rangers during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The list of outstanding players who look foolish while trying to stop Connor McDavid keeps growing.

This week the Oilers’ supersonic centre roared past Ryan Suter on a breakaway en route to his ninth goal. The venerated Minnesota Wild defenceman hesitated a half-beat with McDavid bearing down and then was left to grasp at air like Wile E. Coyote.

McDavid wasn’t tired even though it occurred at the end of a shift that was more than a minute long.

“He saw that I was flat-footed and then he was gone," said Suter, who has played more than 1,000 games in the NHL. "He sees openings nobody else does and just explodes.

“It is exciting for fans, but it is not great if you are an opposing defenceman. He is deadly."

McDavid enters Saturday’s game in Detroit against the Red Wings with a point in all but one of Edmonton’s 12 games. He has accelerated his pace after winning the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion in each of the past two seasons. He already has six multipoint games, 19 points over all, and four goals on power plays, one fewer than he had all of last year.

“I see a willingness by him to use his shot in areas he never has before,” said Todd McLellan, the Edmonton coach. “It is a tool that evolves with maturity and experience.”

The McDavid-led Oilers are off to a 7-4-1 start and join the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks among the league’s most surprising teams. After missing the playoffs by a mile last season, they have already beaten the Chicago Blackhawks twice and have one victory each over the Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets. Their only win over a team with a losing record came against the New York Rangers.

This has all happened after opening the season with two losses and after allowing a goal on the first shot of the season.

“I thought we carried a lot of baggage into the first game,” McLellan said. “You could feel the ghosts of the past reappear.”

They have been stifled ever since as the Oilers have strung together a number of nice victories. They have even won twice behind their backup goalie, Mikko Koskinen, who had 40 saves in the first shutout of his NHL career against the Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Koskinen, 30, stands 6-foot-7, barely weighs 200 pounds and played the previous six seasons for Novosibirsk and St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League. Previous to this season, he had only played four games in the NHL, for the Islanders in 2011.

“Coming back to the NHL was always on my mind,” Koskinen said. “I had an opportunity three or four years ago, but I decided to stay in Russia and get better there.

“When the Oilers reached out to me this year I looked at it as being my last chance.”

The Oilers are also 3-1 in overtime, including a win in Chicago last Sunday where McDavid flew down the ice and flipped a pass across to Leon Draisaitl for the deciding goal.

“Playing with Connor every day, I know what is going to happen way before he goes around guys,” Oilers teammate Oscar Klefbom said. The Swedish defenceman with a booming slap shot plays with McDavid and Draisaitl in extra time. “I watch him and put myself in the shoes of guys on the other team and almost feel bad for them.”

The Oilers were 11-3 in overtime last season despite losing more games than they won over all. That success in free-wheeling 3-on-3 overtime play is largely driven by their speed-merchant captain. McDavid leads the NHL with 12 overtime points since the beginning of the 2016-17 season, and Draisaitl is next with 11.

“Every hockey brain in the world so far has tried to figure out how to stop those two and very rarely do you get it done,” Bruce Boudreau, the Minnesota coach, said this week. “I don’t think anyone is going to stop them completely.”

At 21, McDavid’s reputation as being the sport’s most gifted player seems to gain momentum the more he plays.

Earlier this season Zdeno Chara, the future Hall of Famer in Boston, said McDavid would have likely scored 80 points as a 16-year-old if the NHL had allowed him to play at such a young age.

Then Drew Doughty, the Los Angeles defenceman, weighed into the debate after seeing replays of McDavid bolting past Suter this week.

“All I’ve seen on Instagram the last couple of weeks or so is him getting breakaways and breakaways and breakaways,” Doughty said on Wednesday. "That’s my No. 1 fear when I play against Connor, that I am going to give up a breakaway and he is going to make me look foolish.”

Doughty went on to call McDavid the most frightening offensive player in the league.

“He is right at the top of this list,” Suter concurred.

It is rare that McDavid fails to dazzle.

He had 17 points in the first 10 games this season, the first time an Oiler has done that since Mark Messier in 1989.

“The top players in the league know he is fast, but they still seem shocked sometimes,” Klefbom says. “I am out there with him everyday and he always surprises me.”