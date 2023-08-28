Open this photo in gallery: NFL Canada kicks off this year's initiative Sept. 7 at the Early Mercy bar in downtown Toronto in time for the Kansas City Chiefs to begin their Super Bowl title defence hosting the Detroit Lions. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy while talking to Terry Bradshaw after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Seth WenigSeth Wenig/The Associated Press

Another NFL season, another year of The Huddle.

The Huddle was launched last year by NFL Canada as its first-ever pop-up sports bar to cater to the league’s fans in Southern Ontario.

NFL Canada kicks off this year’s initiative Sept. 7 at the Early Mercy bar in downtown Toronto in time for Kansas City to begin their Super Bowl title defence playing host to the Detroit Lions.

“I like original concepts,” Nate Burleson, a Canadian-born former NFL receiver, said of The Huddle. “It’s a tailgate feel. … This is a true tailgate experience with a little bit of a cool twist. It just makes it easy to experience the game like you never have before, which makes it cool.”

Burleson, 42, played 11 NFL seasons as a receiver with the Minnesota Vikings (2003-05), Seattle Seahawks (2006-09) and Detroit Lions (2010-13). The 6-foot, 198-pound Calgary native recorded 457 career catches for 5,630 yards and 39 touchdowns but is also the only player in league history to have three punt returns of 90-plus yards.

These days, Burleson is a co-host of CBS Mornings, an American weekday television program.

The Huddle will showcase all prime-time matchups while giving fans the chance to interact with NFL legends, take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy (on select nights) and win NFL merchandise. Between plays, individuals can also test out Madden NFL 24.

Currently, former Minnesota star receiver Cris Carter is confirmed for Sept. 14 when the Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The other dates for The Huddle include Sept. 10 (Dallas Cowboys versus New York Giants); Sept. 11 (Buffalo Bills versus New York Jets); Sept. 17 (Miami Dolphins versus New England Patriots) and Sept. 18 (Cleveland Browns versus Pittsburgh Steelers).

Tickets are available for $10 to those 19 years of age and over at nflhuddle.ca. All proceeds will go to Interval House, Canada’s first centre for women survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.

The NFL is a big draw in Canada, especially those cities that border American franchises. For example, it’s estimated between 3,000 and 8,000 Canadians are Buffalo Bills season-ticket holders.

“I’m never surprised by how Canadians appreciate the NFL,” Burleson said. “I feel like the NFL is really starting to embrace that.

“I think we’re only getting better on how we can reach across the border and really display the game, the fans, the players and allow Canadians to enjoy it in a more immersive way. This is truly an international game.”

There are plenty of storylines heading into the 2023 season, most notably what impact quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have with the New York Jets. Rodgers spent his first 18 NFL seasons with Green Bay before being dealt to the Jets.

“I think the Jets are the biggest question mark,” Burleson said. “It’s Super Bowl or bust but at the same time I think people here in New York would be just fine if they made the playoffs.

“I say keep your eye on the Jets but keep your eye on [Kansas City] because they are in the budding stages of creating their own dynasty. We saw the New England Patriots do it, let’s see if Patrick Mahomes has this sustainability and if they can continue to keep talent around him.”

Burleson sees Seattle as a sleeper team this year. The Seahawks, with veteran quarterback Geno Smith at the helm, posted a 9-8 record to finish second in the NFC West last year before a 41-23 wildcard playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

For his efforts, Smith was named the NFL’s comeback player of the year before agreeing to a three-year, US$105-million deal with Seattle.

“Geno Smith, comeback player of the year, surprised a lot of people,” Burleson said. “They [Seahawks] have everything they need to be successful.

“Let’s see if that team in the northwest can pick up where they left off.”