Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole celebrates his overtime goal against the New York Rangers in Raleigh, N.C., May 18.Karl B DeBlaker/The Associated Press

A week ago, Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Ian Cole was accused of sexual predation of a minor. The charges were levelled via an anonymous Twitter account.

The long letter was written in the jumbled style of a Reddit post. It was hard to pin down a timeline within it. But it was clear on one point – that the writer was “a minor in high school” when they had become involved with Cole.

Though Cole is a small cog in the NHL machine, the letter spread fast and far. Two opposed online camps formed immediately – Cole was being railroaded; or ejecting Cole from the league was the only way morally to redeem the game. Neither side seemed too interested in figuring out what had happened. Most people wanted to skip straight to the sentencing phase.

Two days later, the NHL said it would probe the matter. The Lightning released a statement saying it had suspended Cole with pay. In another statement, Cole denied the claims.

This is current best organizational practices when it comes to criminal accusations against a pro athlete. Don’t deny anything. Don’t speak except through lawyers. Refer everything to a vague investigative process.

What was different was the timeline. Usually, these things go on forever. The thinking seemed to be that the longer such things take, the more seriously they appear to have been treated.

But now that this stuff is popping up all over the place, the MO is changing. Everybody understands how overlapping sex-assault probes will look. So best to hurry. The Cole investigation took less than a week.

The NHL released a statement on Saturday night saying it had talked to some people, but not the anonymous accuser. That person hadn’t responded to entreaties to give a statement.

Efforts to do so appeared, at least in part, to be Tweeting “Please DM us” at them from the league’s official account. But what else was the NHL supposed to do? Send Gary Bettman to Twitter HQ with a very official looking sports subpoena?

So after running everything through its “Security and Legal departments”, the league cleared Cole to return to work.

The Lightning released a statement. Cole released a statement. The NHL Players’ Association released a statement. A lot of trees died for this.

Right now, the NHL is doing everyone a disservice – the accuser, the accused, the accused’s employers and co-workers. Having your own rent-a-cops investigate your own operation and then trying to sell the result as beyond reproach doesn’t cut it for anyone.

What the league needs is what it is trying to avoid – a codified process for dealing with these sorts of situations; and a permanently staffed, arms-length investigative body to enforce it.

The Cole situation may be handled, but no one would call the result satisfactory.

The people who believe Cole is guilty still believe that. The ones who think he was falsely accused still believe that, too. The opacity of the investigation makes it possible for both sides to maintain their own take.

Cole’s name remains sullied. It’s not hard to imagine that he might hold some ill will toward his employers for being so willing to throw him over the side.

The NHLPA called suspending players on the basis of anonymous accusations “grossly unfair.” It has a point. This sort of thing can turn a passive workforce into an organized rabble.

The Tampa Bay Lightning can’t be happy because it’s one thing to say something is over, and another for it to be over. Who knows what mischief this has caused within the Lightning organization? Who knows what secrets or grievances might come bubbling up now?

The NHL definitely should not like how vulnerable its business is to letters posted overnight on an unofficial company bulletin board. It is an employer of fully formed, independent adults, not parents to 700-odd grown children. Yet it had somehow become responsible for policing their off-ice life choices.

The problem isn’t NHL specific. The NHL just happens to be the one we’re talking about this week.

Leagues have spent the past few years pretending each of these recurrent issues is a one-off. ‘Oh, we’ll hire someone to take care of this one. Do you know any retired judges?; I know a good law firm for this one. It doesn’t charge by the hour; This one I think we’ll let our own guys handle. October’s a slow month.’

The league can keep pretending this problem is going away, or it can get with reality. This won’t happen less. It’s going to happen more.

It is just too easy to weaponize social media – either to right a wrong or to do wrong. From the league’s administrative perspective, it doesn’t matter which one it is. It has to react either way.

Which is why the NHL needs some sort of investigative group that is financed by the league (or leagues), but not beholden to them. A collection of professionals whose function is neither to rubber stamp the league’s wishes, nor to conduct witch hunts on behalf of the internet. If the NHL is church, it needs to create a state. Not just any state – a state everyone can trust.

Nobody wants to do this because no one wants to outsource their power. You create something like this and some day it may want a say in choosing the next commissioner.

But if owners want to insulate their collective business from the worst effects of quasi-criminal scandal – and I can imagine some pretty disastrous effects – this is the best way to do it.

Something pops up on Instagram. Call the Hockey Police. It has a checklist in place to deal with this sort of thing. Teams are compelled to co-operate with it. Its rulings are written in NHL law. Its judgments are enforced. Appeals are handled through a centralized mechanism.

Actual police and actual courts would continue to deal with actual crimes involving direct accusations. The league continues to deal with sports-based infractions. For everything in between – and a lot of this falls under the everything-in-between heading – you have this separate entity.

At the very least, it will remove the appearance that little deals are being done on the side. That’s what drives people wild about these situations – a sense that the verdict precedes the trial.

Is creating this hockey investigative arm complicated? Yes. Will it create other problems? Absolutely. Is it fair? We’d have to see.

All you can say for sure is that it would be less complicated, less problematic and more fair than what they’re doing now.