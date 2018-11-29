Open this photo in gallery Canada's David Defiagbon, left, in action boxing against his opponent Felix Savon of Cuba at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympic Games. MIKE RIDEWOOD

David Defiagbon, the last Canadian boxer to win an Olympic medal, has died at the age of 48.

The Clark County Coroner Office in Las Vegas said Mr. Defiagbon died on Saturday. The cause of death was not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

A native of Sapele, Nigeria, Mr. Defiagbon represented Canada at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, winning silver in the heavyweight competition.

He won his silverware the hard way. In his quarter-final bout against France’s Christophe Mendy, Mr. Defiagbon was floored with 1 minute 59 seconds remaining in the third round by a low blow and advanced via disqualification.

Mr. Mendy, ranked No. 2 in the world at the time, threw up his hands in disgust at the decision and refused to leave the ring immediately while Mr. Defiagbon hobbled out in discomfort.

Mr. Defiagbon went on to beat American Nate Jones in the semi-finals before suffering a decisive 20-2 defeat at the hands of Cuban great Felix Savon in the gold-medal fight.

“I lost to a better boxer,” Mr. Defiagbon said at the time. “I kept waiting for him to make a mistake. He didn’t.”

Mr. Defiagbon won a gold medal in the welterweight class representing Nigeria at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, beating Canadian Greg Johnson in the final.

Mr. Defiagbon, who was a Christian in predominantly Muslim Nigeria, immigrated to Canada in 1992 after escaping religious persecution and torture in his native country.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He became a Canadian citizen in time for the Olympics and, after settling in Halifax, endeared himself to Nova Scotians with his genuine elation at living here.

“I’ve been to over 30 countries around the world and I know how it is,” he said. “I’m very, very happy because I’m living in the best country in the world.”