 Skip to main content

Sports The last Canadian boxer to win an Olympic medal

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

The last Canadian boxer to win an Olympic medal

The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's David Defiagbon, left, in action boxing against his opponent Felix Savon of Cuba at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympic Games.

MIKE RIDEWOOD

David Defiagbon, the last Canadian boxer to win an Olympic medal, has died at the age of 48.

The Clark County Coroner Office in Las Vegas said Mr. Defiagbon died on Saturday. The cause of death was not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

A native of Sapele, Nigeria, Mr. Defiagbon represented Canada at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, winning silver in the heavyweight competition.

He won his silverware the hard way. In his quarter-final bout against France’s Christophe Mendy, Mr. Defiagbon was floored with 1 minute 59 seconds remaining in the third round by a low blow and advanced via disqualification.

Mr. Mendy, ranked No. 2 in the world at the time, threw up his hands in disgust at the decision and refused to leave the ring immediately while Mr. Defiagbon hobbled out in discomfort.

Mr. Defiagbon went on to beat American Nate Jones in the semi-finals before suffering a decisive 20-2 defeat at the hands of Cuban great Felix Savon in the gold-medal fight.

“I lost to a better boxer,” Mr. Defiagbon said at the time. “I kept waiting for him to make a mistake. He didn’t.”

Mr. Defiagbon won a gold medal in the welterweight class representing Nigeria at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, beating Canadian Greg Johnson in the final.

Mr. Defiagbon, who was a Christian in predominantly Muslim Nigeria, immigrated to Canada in 1992 after escaping religious persecution and torture in his native country.

Story continues below advertisement

He became a Canadian citizen in time for the Olympics and, after settling in Halifax, endeared himself to Nova Scotians with his genuine elation at living here.

“I’ve been to over 30 countries around the world and I know how it is,” he said. “I’m very, very happy because I’m living in the best country in the world.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019