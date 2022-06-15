Phil Mickelson walks the crossover bridge during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on June 14.Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The warm-up for major golf tournaments is the same – shoot some practice for the cameras, do a media availability, talk about how happy they are to be here in the (checks notes) FedExArbysGoDaddy Memorial Press Yurt.

It’s not exciting, but it makes the sponsors happy.

This lead-in to this year’s U.S. Open is exciting, and it’s not making anyone happy. It’s got very little in common with a usual golf tournament. What it’s more like is the Diet of Worms.

In place of Worms, they’re in Brookline, Mass. In place of Martin Luther, there is Phil Mickelson. And standing in for the inquisitors, there are many of Mickelson’s new frenemies on the PGA Tour.

If you are with Mickelson and the other apostates who’ve decamped for LIV Golf, the goal here is to say as little as possible.

By now, Mickelson has mastered a beatific grin that one supposes is meant to convey saintly patience. Because he can’t tell the truth about why he left one tour for the other – ‘I love money the way you love your mother’ – he has switched to soothing therapy talk.

“Many people have strong opinions, emotions, about my choice to go forward with LIV Golf, and I understand and respect that.”

Crisis PR committee-to-English translation: ‘Go kick rocks, out-of-touch nerds of the media.’

This kind of rhetorical jujitsu is difficult to grab hold of. A few of the pros who’ve remained with the PGA Tour would love to pick a fight, but if Mickelson won’t rise to meet their jabs, they are left swiping at air.

Take Rory McIlroy, who’s been one of the most outspoken defenders of the faith. Asked if he’d “lost respect” for Mickelson, he said, “As a golfer? No.”

Instead, he is “disappointed with how [Mickelson] has went about what he has done.”

This is the oldest trick in the parental handbook, but it only works when the litigants in the dispute are eight years old. If you want to rip the guy, rip him. Small, catty asides about disappointment don’t do your side any favours. They only make you seem bitter.

The most resonant defence of the PGA Tour came from Spain’s Jon Rahm. He talked about “legacy” and “history” and other high-minded ideas.

But then there was this: “When [Rahm’s wife] Kelley and I first started talking when this thing happened, would our lifestyle change if I got $400-million? No.”

That’s a suspiciously specific figure.

If you were “talking” about it – got so far as to ask your wife if she was on board with it in theory – that suggests you seriously considered doing it.

So while Rahm may think he delivered an oath of loyalty, the LIV Golf money guys will be thinking, ‘Would replacing the four with a six change your mind? Because we can do that.’

Also like the Diet of Worms, no one wants to talk about what this is all really about – money. Five-hundred years ago, that meant indulgences. Today, it’s guaranteed pay.

A PGA Tour loyalist starts the year with zero dollars and, based on the level and frequency of his play, could end it that way, too. You play the Tour so that you can earn money and points, which get you into the majors, which in turn give you a chance for big-time sponsorship dollars. You eat what you kill.

What if you’re terrible? What if you slip a disc? Then you better hope your sponsors love you. Otherwise, you’re signing autographs at pro shops to pay off that McMansion in Jupiter.

In Brookline, it is not difficult to sense a well of resentment on the part of Tour players now that the LIV Golf deserters are having their cake and play the majors, too.

For most fans, the majors are golf. If you are in the Masters, you are a big deal. The only people who care if you’re at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., are Kentuckians and those who love a smooth shave.

If Mickelson & Co. are able to continue playing at majors, what exactly have they given up? It doesn’t seem like much.

The U.S. Open, which is run under the supervision of the U.S. Golf Association, pleaded time constraints when it decided to allow many of the players recently banned by the PGA Tour to participate this weekend. Some of those players earned their way in via points. A few are exempted as former champions.

It’s not clear how this works going forward. But let us assume Augusta National does not feel like rewriting its rule book because the PGA Tour is scrapping with a rival league.

That means Dustin Johnson can shill for the Saudi regime 11 months of the year, and then pop back up in Georgia every April. That gives him a week to renew his acquaintance with a prime time U.S. TV audience, thereby recharging his brand.

If Johnson loses, he blames a lack of top-level practice. If he wins, all the glory goes to LIV Golf. Either way, he collects a gigantic pay cheque at the end of each year.

In that scenario, Johnson can’t really lose. Only the PGA Tour can.

This is the thing about excommunication. It only works if the person you’re tossing is forbidden from entering all the houses of worship, not just a few dinky ones no one goes to anyway.

In the very short term – like, right now – this is still a fight between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Admittedly, not much of one. The LIV golfers want calm at all costs. The Tour guys don’t seem totally convinced they won’t want to become LIV golfers in a year. Greed will compel the peace.

The next fight is yet to come – the PGA Tour vs. the majors. If the Tour can’t get all four of them onside, the stick it is using to beat Mickelson et al is more of a twig.

For right now, the U.S. Open plays the role of Frederick III. It guarantees safe passage for Mickelson out of Brookline.

But once that’s done on Sunday, the heavy business of schisms, more than one of them, will begin.