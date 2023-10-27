Open this photo in gallery: Fans watch the Toronto Raptors play against the Chicago Bulls on a screen outside Scotiabank Arena in April. Members of the Jurassic Park Toronto Raptors Fan Community, an online group, get exclusive access to merchandise, digital collectibles, discounted tickets and more.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

David Knott works in sales and marketing at an electrical and lighting company in Mississauga. He also logs overtime managing online fan clubs dedicated to the Toronto Argonauts.

Knott made headlines in 2014 when he organized a protest against a bid by Jon Bon Jovi to purchase the Buffalo Bills and move the NFL team to Toronto, undercutting the fan base of his beloved CFL franchise. After it became clear the rock star would not go through with the acquisition, Knott adapted his growing Facebook protest group into an online fan club.

He now runs four Facebook fan pages totalling 10,000 members, including Let’s Talk Argos, Toronto Argonauts Season Ticket Holders Page and the Toronto Argonauts Official Fan Club, though its “official” status is somewhat murky. The team doesn’t manage or sanction the club, but it does regularly engage with its members.

“They have an Argo rep that answers questions in the Facebook group, they have Argo reps that approach me on a regular basis advertising jersey sales or ticket specials, and we now have a link for fan-club discounts for Argonaut tickets – 25 per cent off Ticketmaster,” Knott says. “To me they’ve acknowledged it as the official fan club, even though we’ve never been given official status.”

In generations past, joining a fan club meant paying a fee in exchange for exclusive promotions, access to one or two annual events, and a newsletter with stats and information about a fan’s favourite franchise. In the digital age, those centralized, team-sanctioned, paid membership groups have given way to more informal, more fragmented and more unofficial online communities.

To join the Toronto Argonauts Official Fan Club, fans only need to sign up online and answer a simple trivia question intended to guard against fake accounts and spammers. In exchange, participants get access to exclusive discounts on tickets and merchandise, watch parties, tail-gating events and more.

Despite the time and energy Knott and his fellow administrators commit to the groups, none are paid for their time. Instead, he says, “I get a lot of love back. When I’m at the tailgates, at the Argo parties, people come up to me and say they appreciate what I do.”

When social media enabled anyone to start a fan club, teams broadly took a hands-off approach, letting online communities form organically, and occasionally lending some support.

“They put their efforts in other areas because the fanatics do such a better job of it,” says Shannon Ross, a professor of social media and sports marketing at Seneca College. “Having real fans talking to real fans, that’s way more powerful than anything facilitated through an official [organization]. They have a lot more heart and passion.”

As the barriers to starting or joining a fan club plummeted, the number of fan clubs skyrocketed, giving way to more niche communities.

“Back then you were part of a big group of people based on loving the Blue Jays,” Ross says. “Now it’s so segmented: You could be the women who love the Blue Jays, or the millennials who love the Blue Jays.”

Professional sports teams – even individual players – now have countless fan communities spread across a range of online platforms, including Facebook, Discord, X (formerly known as Twitter), Reddit and Instagram.

Thomas Coosh, who co-manages an online group of Toronto Raptors fans who have a stake on the non-fungible token (NFT) trading platform NBA Top Shot, says these hyper-niche groups are a product of the digital age. “If you want a community, go build a community.”

The Ottawa-based short-haul trucker did just that, launching the Jurassic Pack Toronto Raptors Fan Community on Twitter and Discord during the NFT boom of 2021. To join, fans had to own a piece of team-affiliated digital memorabilia on Top Shot, which they could purchase for about US$15. “Owning a digital asset is kind of the transparent way to show your fandom,” Coosh says.

Members get exclusive access to digital collectibles, real-world merchandise, private fan events, discounted tickets and more. “We actually have a lot of people who are season-ticket holders, and they do give away tickets as a donation to the community, so it’s more of a community-led operation,” Coosh says.

While the group self-organized around a shared passion, it wasn’t long before they too began collaborating with more formal entities.

“We are now the official Raptors community on NBA Top Shot, there’s a page right on the NBA Top Shot website that links to our community, and we have direct communication with a team captain program lead,” Coosh says. “We can talk to them about features that we want, things like data and analytics – like how our promotions are going – so there’s a bit of a feedback loop.”

The digital collectibles platform even provides the Jurassic Pack with a small budget, which Coosh says is often used for promotions, giveaways and in-person events.

Like Knott, Coosh says he is not compensated for the 12 to 20 hours a week he spends managing the group in his spare time, but he considers his participation the reward. Leagues, franchises, players, even digital memorabilia providers, can tap into well-organized communities of superfans without the expenses or hassles associated with managing their own fan clubs.

“I guess they had this choice to either lean into it, or shut it down,” Coosh says. “Luckily their philosophy was, ‘Let’s lean into it.’ ”