Open this photo in gallery: Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs stands over Ridly Greig of the Ottawa Senators after being cross checked in the head following his empty net goal at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, on Feb. 10.Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Since hockey fans have grown used to dissecting headshots like the Zapruder film, Morgan Rielly’s hit over the weekend is a nice, easy one.

There is no doubt what Rielly intended to do to Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig. First and foremost, to teach him a lesson. Second and not quite as important, to maybe decapitate him.

Most hockey people agree on one thing – this is Greig’s fault. It’s right there in the Quentin Tarantino Handbook of Etiquette – if he hadn’t done what we told him not to do, he’d still be vertical.

Greig’s cause: winding up to slap a puck into an empty Toronto Maple Leafs goal.

Rielly’s effect: circling around, building up a little speed and, with all of his might, cross-checking Grieg in the head.

The first reaction was amused disbelief. Rielly? Really? Are Toronto’s tough guys so bad at toughness that the team has to ask the finesse guy to strap on the armour?

Even Greig seemed amazed. His mouth forms a comical O as it dawns on him that Mr. Nice Guy isn’t skating over to tell him how much he didn’t appreciate that. An instant later, he catches it in the head.

Afterward, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe spared us all the usual verbal jig when asked what he thought of the hit.

“I thought it was appropriate,” Keefe said.

By Monday, the company line had solidified.

Rielly approaching Greig “was something that was just bound to happen,” Auston Matthews told reporters. “Somebody was going to do it.”

Hey, we’ve all been there. Somebody says something to you that they shouldn’t and you hit them in the head with a chair. It was bound to happen.

Rielly has an in-person meeting with league officials on Tuesday, meaning he may be suspended six games or more.

Losing your No. 1-by-a-country-mile defenceman on a team that can’t defend while hanging off the playoff ledge is not a good thing. In another sport, Rielly would be facing some hard questions.

But it’s hockey, so he isn’t. More so than their words, every Leafs player’s body language has made it clear what they think of Rielly’s choice. They liked it. The Leafs’ 2023-24 season is about setting a tone. Rielly just set it.

The usual outrage hasn’t materialized. Faced with a broad consensus among hockey pros and press that this was not a big deal, the concussions-are-killing-the-game crowd doesn’t have anything to work with.

This is the core dilemma of the NHL’s stated goal to take dangerous hits out of the game – that nobody in hockey wants to do that.

What they want to do is seem to agree with a ban on headshots, while tolerating most of them. The excitement comes from not knowing the difference until after it happens.

Rielly’s headshot is fine because a) the headshotee transgressed b) Rielly is a good guy who doesn’t normally do things like this and c) Greig got up afterward.

That’s a successful headshot. It gets all sorts of people – even non-hockey people – talking, but does no real harm. If it ends up doing harm, it will do so 20 years from now so who cares.

An unsuccessful headshot is inflicted on someone who hasn’t broken the Code, and/or by someone who’s notoriously out of control, and/or leaves the injured party in an ugly pile on the ice.

Sadly, it is difficult to say exactly what sort of headshot you are delivering at the precise moment you are delivering it. It’s not until someone does or does not start yelling for the ambulance that you know what you’re working with.

Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher delivered an unsuccessful headshot a couple of weeks ago on Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders.

It wasn’t the hit – a cross-ice flying elbow to the chin – that was the problem. The problem was everything else about it.

Montreal was in the lead. Pelech hadn’t done anything obviously wrong. Gallagher has a reputation. The hit left Pelech injured. Montreal is so far out of the playoff picture that the only tone they’re setting is for golf season.

That’s 0-for-5 on our “good headshot” checklist.

Gallagher was suspended five games. I’m sure he’s learned his lesson.

If deterrence is the goal, five games isn’t going to do it. Fifteen games probably wouldn’t change hearts or minds either. Forty might start to make an impression.

They now give out half-season suspensions for doping in some sports. You ever notice how many dopers you hear about these days? Exactly.

What the current regime does is create a dangerous game within an already dangerous game. One man’s headshot is another man’s appropriate reaction. If you can figure out the difference, you can be tonight’s locker-room hero.

This is neither good nor bad. It just is.

It’s a reaction to the removal of staged fighting, which hockey NHLers seem to be on board with based on their actions (as opposed to their words). Some sort of rough justice has to be maintained. The occasional intent to grievously injure with cheap shots instead of stand-up fights is what the pros have settled on.

If hockey wanted this sort of violence gone, it would be. But it doesn’t. And yet you and I keep watching. So what does that tell them?

What the modern hockey analyst really enjoys is talking about reducing violence, while also enjoying a reasonable amount of it. It allows him or her to be a scold as well as a brute. It is this sort of hypocrisy that keeps the world turning.

The winner right now is Rielly. He took one for the team and showed his qualities. The longer he is suspended, the better those qualities will appear to be.

If the Leafs win the games Rielly is gone, he will be welcomed back like a hero. If they lose most of them by baseball scores, there will be a reconsideration of just how appropriate it was after all.

That’s the risk you take every time you get your stick or elbow up. The guy getting it in head is a peripheral consideration in this exciting process of content creation.