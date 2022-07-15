IndyCar returns to Toronto for the first time since 2019, when Simon Pagenaud captured the last of his three wins that season. The Honda Indy Toronto race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The layout is largely the same but the surface, with its patches and difficult concrete-asphalt transitions, should test the entire field – especially the half that has never competed on the circuit.

“It’s really rough,” Marcus Ericsson said. “It’s well-used, but I like that. That’s a challenge. We all need to accept that challenge and drive around it. I think the more rough it is, the harder it is for the teams and the drivers to get on top of it.”

Jimmie Johnson and Helio Castroneves were among several drivers that spun during a 75-minute practice Friday. “Concern is high,” Johnson said. “I was just surprised how different the surface is in real life. So many patches.”

Alexander Rossi had the fastest time in the first practice. Rossi’s best lap around the street track along Toronto’s Lake Shore Boulevard and through the grounds of Exhibition Place was completed in 1 minute 0.6090 seconds. Simon Pagenaud was second in 1:00.6991 and Graham Rahal was third in 1:00.7031. Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, who is in his rookie season, was 17th in 1:01.5252.

There is another practice Saturday morning before afternoon qualifying. The race is Sunday.

