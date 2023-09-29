Open this photo in gallery: Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland of Team Europe celebrate on the 18th hole during the Friday afternoon fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on Sept. 29 in Rome.Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The Ryder Cup, which is billed as the greatest weekend in golf, ended on Friday.

The score at that point was Team Europe 6½ to Team America 1½.

Is there a possible world in which America, having failed to win outright any of the eight opening-day groupings, can get back in this thing? Yes, but it’s populated by broadcasters who need to keep the stateside audience engaged. They know the American team won’t win, but they would still like to sell a few BMWs.

Good luck with that. This Ryder Cup, being held in Italy, will be one America takes a pass on. America should be getting used to that by now. It’s doing it a lot lately.

For most of all our lives, America has been the fulcrum upon which major international sporting events are laid.

Every story line led back to America vs. Someone. America vs. the Russians, or the Chinese, or the East Germans. No country could be taken seriously on the global stage until it caught America’s attention. Once that attention wandered, they were taken seriously no more.

Even the countries that managed to avoid that formulation couldn’t. Canada vs. the Soviet Union could also be viewed as Canada vs. the Hockey Team America Couldn’t Beat.

The Summit Series was the one time we snubbed our best friend, knowing they would suck up all the oxygen in the arena if they were invited.

A confident country would’ve hung tough and offered the Soviets a straight-up rematch for the belt. Instead, we invited the United States the next time around. All that achieved was reminding us that however big a deal we thought this was, it was small beer down south.

For going on 100 years, the only events the U.S. hasn’t loomed over are the ones Americans don’t care about. No point in competing if they aren’t pretty sure they can win.

Back when no one in the whole world outside North America understood what football was, or why it was called that, the U.S. acted like it was the biggest thing yet invented. And guess what? Everyone else has started coming around to that idea. Most of them still don’t understand how onside kicks work.

So how did America take over the Western world? Lend/lease, Hollywood and the halftime show.

Toronto Blue Jays can’t seem to captivate their audience

The one rule to this game – never appear to be losers.

There’s a difference between losing and losers. Losing is forgivable. Losers aren’t.

However they end up in the standings, the U.S. needs to maintain its swagger. That is what has always defined its greatest athletes, in a straight line from Joe Namath to Michael Jordan to Serena Williams. When they walk onto the field of play, you know they are there. Even if you don’t want to.

As a general rule, the citizen-athletes of other countries do not arrive like Americans. There are exceptions, but exactly that – exceptions. We think of American athletes as unapologetically loud, and everyone else as humble and nice.

When the U.S. wins, it’s manifest destiny. When it loses, maybe it’s time to take a hard look at the referee and what his whole deal is.

When American media talk about their idols, the comparison points are always other American sportsmen, or American history, or American geography. The U.S. doesn’t know what to do with a sport wherein its own are forced to play second fiddle to some other country’s best and brightest. So they mostly ignore those sports.

This tunnel vision required the complicity of American fans. They must all accept that America tries harder, works better and deserves it more. Any coalition is hard to keep together, and this one is finally cracking up.

Watching the Ryder Cup broadcast on Friday morning, one of the things that struck you was the occasional, forlorn cry of “U-S-A” from the gallery. It was never more than one person at a time, and never picked up by a crowd. Just singular, uncertain voices off in the distance.

This thing used to be Lollapalooza for rich suburban dads. Travel’s back in a big way and everyone knew this was happening a couple of years out.

But if the Americans have come en masse, you wouldn’t know it to hear them.

Nowadays the U.S. treads softly at foreign sports events, even when it has numbers. Not because it cares what Italians or Germans think of it, but because Americans aren’t sure what they think of themselves. Given the current politics, the “U-S-A” chant is no longer aimed outward. It’s aimed back at America, and is a hostile act.

If the fans aren’t sure of each other, many of the players have fully turned. The U.S. women’s soccer team players caught more notice at home for their rendition of the anthem (a tepid endorsement, edging into active protest) than their play at the recent World Cup.

Could you imagine an American basketball player of today draping himself or herself in the stars and stripes, as Jordan once famously did? I don’t think so.

Any other sort of Olympian? A tennis player? Again – I doubt it.

To be seen enthusiastically endorsing the American project would reduce your appeal as a corporate salesperson. Not to the world. Most of them still think the U.S. is the ultimate. But to America.

Owing to the demographics of their target audience, golfers are resilient patriots. But in order to keep America’s majesty afloat in political seas this choppy, you need to win. Getting your doors blown off by a bunch of socialists in the first four hours of a three-day event isn’t going to inspire defections.

That’s America’s other problem right now – it doesn’t win any more. It has become the rest of us. Up and down depending on the sport and the era. In the games that really matter, everyone’s even now.

We called it America’s century long after we’d entered a new one. It took 20-some years for people to realize the rules were changing. But out there at the Ryder Cup, you can see – and hear – that that message is starting to sink in.