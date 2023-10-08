Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins arrives for his end-of-season media availability in Toronto on Oct. 7. Atkins says manager John Schneider made the decision to pull starting pitcher José Berríos in Toronto's playoff-ending loss to the Minnesota Twins.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Three days should be enough time to think up a reasonable-sounding answer to a question you know is coming. That the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t manage it tells you something.

There were a hundred ways for Jays general manager Ross Atkins to respond to the obvious one about whose decision it was to pull starter José Berríos in a must-win playoff game against the Minnesota Twins.

Berríos looked great. The guy who replaced him, Yusei Kikuchi, did not.

Manager John Schneider made the call, but the team brain trust’s analytics-first fingerprints were all over it. So who’s the real shotcaller?

Here’s a possible answer Atkins might have given: ‘Everything we do in this organization is collaborative. When things go right, that’s a collective victory. When things go wrong, same story. I’m the man in charge, so I take the blame for that one. That’s on me.’

See? Easy.

Soothing words, avoids details, kills the story dead.

What did Atkins do? The exact opposite.

“Yeah, I was surprised [Berríos] was coming out,” Atkins said. “The strategy and the decisions that had that available I thought were, you know, why I wasn’t at a moment thinking that not understanding what was behind it or not understanding what was going on.”

At the best of times, Atkins sounds as if he’s reading aloud from a brochure for time-shares after taking a fistful of muscle relaxants, but this set a new standard for bafflegab. What does any of that mean? The only thing that comes through is ‘Not my fault.’

After telling reporters a couple of times that this was John, John, all John, 100 million per cent John, Atkins then seemed to concede it wasn’t.

“There was not an influence from the office that factored into [the decision], other than that maybe that it was an organizational strategy that had been communicated to players – when I say ‘organization,’ I’m including players, many players – over the course of the days prior to that strategy. In our view, the strategy ended up getting us to a point where we deployed the right-handed relievers in an effective way against a more right-handed-hitting lineup that led us to an outcome where we allowed two runs in a playoff game. We see that from a run-prevention standpoint as a solid outcome.”

Um. Wut?

Attempting to penetrate this verbal haze, what I get is that Schneider made a decision all on his own because, for days before it, his superiors and everyone else told him that was the decision he should make. At the very least, it makes it difficult to believe Atkins was “surprised” Berríos was being pulled.

Put aside the fact that this is baseball. Think of it from a job perspective. Can you imagine working for these people? You’d come out of every staff meeting and head straight to the bathroom to cry tears of rage. Rogers must put saltpetre in the water coolers to prevent violence.

On the list of jobs that deserve your sympathy, sports professionals are near the bottom. Part of it is absorbing public anger. If you don’t like criticism, coach high school instead.

But this might be the time for someone to ask Schneider if he needs to be hugged, helped or heard. I’m pretty sure it’s all three.

People ripped Atkins for trying to climb out of his own hole by putting a foot in his subordinate’s face. The presser had a weird, transactional vibe – Atkins announcing that Schneider would return as manager, and then slipping the Berríos hand grenade in his pocket.

But what really stands out – once again – is how Atkins and the Jays turned a PR grease fire into a four-alarm blaze through the magic of speaking.

The Jays had days to arrange Atkins’s reply. If he needed more time, he could have waited until next week. But no. They had to try burying the story in the middle of a holiday weekend. Whose bright idea was that?

You want to bury a sports story in Toronto, you do it on the Wednesday the Leafs’ season begins. Not on the Saturday of Thanksgiving, when millions of Canadians are stuck in a house with their brother-in-law Dave who only cares about classic cars and baseball. Now you’ve given Dave something to yell about.

Whose advice was it to shank the manager when the manager was not there to defend himself?

Having decided to go low, why then seem to volunteer that, yeah, sure, we were talking about doing it that way that I just 10 seconds ago said we weren’t?

Forget about Berríos and Kikuchi. Who made all those decisions?

Maybe there is a way this could have been handled in a more churlish, self-defeating, rinky-dink fashion. But I can’t think of one offhand.

For no reason other than the amount of money that gets splashed around, we assume sports organizations are well-run. Because everybody and her brother wants to work in sports, it stands to reason the teams are able to choose the best of the best. They must know what they’re doing, right?

No. Not in my experience.

The ultimate judge of an organization’s effectiveness is not how much it pays or makes or how often it’s in the news. It’s ‘Would you work there?’

Do you think it’s the sort of place that wants its people to enjoy coming to the office and takes pride in seeing them do well? Not just the famous people on banners out front of the building, but everyone.

Or is it the sort of place where no one knows what’s going on and the golden rule is to cover your own ass first?

Losing a couple of games they should have won exposed the Blue Jays as a bad baseball organization. Oh well. Major League Baseball is full of them. There are ways to fix that.

But everything that’s happened since has exposed the Jays as a viperous workplace. The sort where nothing is the boss’s fault, even if it kinda-sorta is.

There’s no rule about what typifies a winning sports organization. Some love each other. Some hate each other. Some are basket cases in all sorts of ways.

But I’ve never heard of any company in any sort of business that blamed its way to the top.