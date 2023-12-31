Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes in action against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, on Dec. 30.Rick Osentoski/Reuters

Just before Christmas, San Antonio Spurs’ rookie Victor Wembanyama rolled his ankle in the pregame warmups. He did it by stepping on a ballboy’s foot.

Wembanyama, a teenage seven-footer who dances up and down the floor like a stretched-out Baryshnikov, is the only hopeful thing about the Spurs. He’s been great so far, but the team is awful (5-26 before Sunday night’s game).

If Wembanyama is hurt, the responsible thing to do is bubble-wrap him head-to-toe, stick him in a cryo chamber, wait until he’s fully healed and then wait another month, just in case.

Instead, the Spurs sat him for one game. He was back three days later. This week, San Antonio announced that for the foreseeable future Wembanyama will be playing less, but still playing.

This makes zero sense. There is no point in a team this bad risking a player this valuable. The only way it does make sense is if he isn’t actually injured.

If that’s the case, it’s brilliant. Paying customers get to say they saw Wembanyama, which is what they want. The Spurs will be even more terrible than they are already, which is what they want.

San Antonio is in line for a second No. 1 pick in two years. Meanwhile, the NBA can’t complain about stars taking nights off.

It’s not just a step-by-step tank manual. It’s a lesson in how to play the hand you’re dealt. If you aren’t good, don’t just accept it. Embrace it.

For reasons that are their own, the Toronto Raptors cannot come to grips with this reality. They are a bad, boring team that operates as though it is an exciting, up-and-coming one.

After Kawhi Leonard left in 2019, there was an argument to be made to keep on keepin’ on with the old gang. The Raptors weren’t much good in the pandemic bubble season, but weird things were happening. There was some sense in making no sudden moves for at least one more year.

The 2021-22 season was bad without the benefit of excuses. All the championship glow had come off the roster. If management could not accept that they were now dealing with a bunch of guys in over their heads, the players seemed to have no trouble adapting to the new reality.

Opportunities to shop sagging veterans came and went. Kyle Lowry was moved for peanuts. The Raptors got nothing for championship pieces such as Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Danny Green and Fred VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam moved full-time into the league’s rumour mill. There was a moment when people talked about Toronto getting a star and a first-round pick for Siakam. Now you’d be lucky to get to keep the pen you signed the deal with, plus a catered lunch.

The line on the team going into this season was that it would get better when and if its only player with real upside, Scottie Barnes, got better.

Barnes has got better. The Raptors have got worse.

This weekend, Toronto finally made a notable trade. Per recent tradition, it was the wrong sort.

A couple of years ago, an OG Anunoby deal would’ve generated real excitement. Now it feels like that dinner guest who’s been holding his coat in the hallway for an hour has finally left.

The Raptors dealt Anunoby, along with permanent renovation projects Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, to the New York Knicks. In return, they get permanent renovation project R.J. Barrett, guard Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick.

Then, in order to reinforce how bad things have got, the Raptors went out Saturday night and lost to the Worst Team in the World, the Detroit Pistons.

Most of the chatter around the Anunoby swap centres on who won the trade. Except, who cares? There are no ‘winning’ trades for a team in Toronto’s position.

Barrett and Quickley make the Raptors pretty much the same team they were with Anunoby, Achiuwa and Flynn. The tactics may change, but the results won’t. They’ll win about as much as they lose, which is not what anyone wants.

It’d be great if the Raptors could start talking about this year’s first-round draft pick, except they don’t have one. They traded it to San Antonio for centre Jakob Poeltl (which really puts the return on Anunoby into stark relief).

Toronto gets to keep that pick if it finishes in the bottom six. They’re seventh-worst right now. If the Raptors are not going to trade their way down, maybe it’s time to start crowding the warm-up paint with ballboys. What other choice do they have?

The professional grace that team president and de facto GM Masai Ujiri earned for the 2019 NBA title is functionally unlimited. Until he did it, you’d have said it was impossible. But a lot of what Ujiri’s done since has been difficult to figure.

If one were conspiracy minded, one might look back to the moment in 2021 when Ujiri’s contract fight with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment part-owner, Edward Rogers, became public.

That struggle seemed to have less to do with Ujiri’s dollar value, and more to do with manoeuvring inside ownership. Ujiri always has been close with MLSE’s most involved principal, Larry Tanenbaum.

But even though Ujiri won the negotiation, as well as the PR fiasco that followed, the team has been in a muddle since.

You ever had a big fight at work and thought, ‘Well, if they don’t like me, then why am I killing myself for them?’ Maybe that sort of thing is not just for plebs like you and me.

Then again, maybe there is a long play at work here. Ujiri has proved before that he knows how to play four-dimensional roster chess.

But if so, that play is so long that it is imperceptible from this vantage. What’s easier to see is a team that can’t accept what it is, and is unlikely to get much better until it does.