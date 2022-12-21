South Africa's Shaun Norris competes in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf Club on Oct. 14.AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images

The member of the Saudi-backed, rebel golf tour that PGA Tour types should really fear isn’t Dustin Johnson or Phil Mickelson. It’s Shaun Norris.

Norris is a 40-year-old South African who’s made his living on the fringes of big-time golf. As in, he’s been in big tournaments, but almost never on a Sunday.

His career highlight? Finishing 61st at a British Open. In his best PGA season, Norris won just a smidge north of US$50,000.

That’s what golf was a year ago – the Hollywood of sports. Some people are making shocking amounts of money, but most people are Shaun Norris.

This past season Norris shifted allegiances to the LIV Golf tour. Nobody put out a news release about that hire. Of 52 LIV golfers who played at least seven events, Norris finished 52nd. It was still good enough to make him north of US$1-million. That works out to about US$150,000 per weekend.

Over on the PGA Tour, another guy you’ve never heard of, Nick Watney, also made just over a million dollars. It took Watney 30 tournaments to put up that much. Nobody who’s making seven figures at sports is grinding, but Watney came close.

The war between the PGA and LIV has entered its winter truce. For a few weeks, we are all spared hearing how much Rory McIlroy’s feelings have been hurt. But wait until spring. It’ll be worse the next time.

There was one small chance that the LIV revolt could be put down in the interim. That was up to the chairman of the majors board, Augusta National.

Until this fracas began, most people probably thought that the PGA and the four major tournaments were all part of the same business. It’s more correct to say they are separate entities who draw from the same pool of freelancers.

If you’re good enough at golf around the world, you earn your way into the PGA. If you’re good enough at the PGA, you earn your way into the majors.

This division was LIV’s wedge into the golf business. It realized that a lot of people who watch every minute of The Open couldn’t tell you when or where the Arnold Palmer Invitational is held.

Once it accepted LIV was for real, the PGA took a two-pronged approach to protect its business. First, it began paying out more money (though nothing close to what the Saudis have on tap). Second, it pressured (i.e. begged) the majors to break faith with the LIV defectors.

The keystone to this operation is Augusta National. It calls its own shots. All of its contracts are handshake deals done year to year. If it wants next year’s Masters to be a 96-hole cage match between Bill Gates and Condi Rice (both members), that is its business.

This week, Augusta turned its thumb up. LIV is in.

Or at least, all those LIV golfers who qualified under the old rules are in. That means that past Masters winners (Johnson, Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, et al) are theoretically in for life. Winners of other majors are also in, for now. And those who finished last year still ranked in the PGA’s top 50 are in for one more year.

Golf insiders went over the Augusta National news release as though it were a papal bull. What exactly are we meant to understand when it says that current divisions are “diminishing the virtues of the game?” What does “disappointed by recent developments” mean? Like, disappointed in the way your mom gets disappointed, but she still loves you? Or disappointed like your boss gets disappointed and you may be living in a friend’s garage in six months?

Clearly, it’s not disappointed enough to stick a shank in LIV. Because Augusta National could have done that.

If it had excommunicated LIV, other majors would be freed to do so as well. Now that the Masters is welcoming back the coup plotters, The Open probably will as well. If the U.S. Open goes another way, that may earn it high fives from its American stalwarts, but it risks making it look irrelevant if LIV keeps bumping along without it.

Augusta has done what only rock-solid legacy businesses can do – in lieu of complete information, it has kicked the innovation can down the road a ways. It can revisit the problem in a year or two.

It’s still possible the PGA will throttle LIV in the crib. So far, the Saudi tour has paid out a lot of money for close to zero viewers. Maybe the backers will bore of it. Maybe some of the current pros will take their money and go home. If just a few get peeled back off to the PGA, that changes the narrative. Now it’s the PGA raiding LIV.

It’s also possible LIV is the future. The top earner on the PGA Tour last year (Scottie Scheffler) made US$14-million, a record. The No. 2 guy on the PGA Tour money list? Cameron Smith. He’s a LIV golfer now.

The big-money guy for LIV was Johnson. He made US$36-million in eight starts. Per hour on the job, that puts him up there with the world’s top prize fighters. Except he can work every weekend.

Most of the people involved in this civil war couldn’t find Saudi Arabia on a map, never mind explain to you the politics at work here. A few have tried. It’s like watching a dog drive a car.

Eventually, this isn’t going to be about politics, sportswashing or history. People get bored of being lectured. The recent World Cup proved just how quickly.

After a while, it may only be about the money. That’s LIV’s strategy.

If Augusta National thought that was a stupid approach it could have sided with the PGA now. But it didn’t.

Instead, it has sided with no one. By not taking a side, it is sort of taking a side, but it’s got lots of emergency exits. One thing you can say for sure – it isn’t the PGA’s side.

Were I the PGA, this is about when I’d move the dial from ‘deeply concerned’ to ‘light, seasonally appropriate panic.’