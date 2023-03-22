Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama and team Japan celebrate after defeating the USA in the World Baseball Classic at LoanDepot Park, in Miami, Fla., on March 21.Rhona Wise/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Around now, it must be occurring to Mike Trout that the pivotal moment of his career might have just come and gone.

Trout is the best outfield player in baseball. Statistically, he may end up the best in history. But he’s got the Los Angeles Angels wrapped around his neck like a flaming tire. The Angels haven’t come close to winning anything in the 11 remarkable years he’s been there. He’s under contract for eight more.

If you haven’t been any good with Trout on your team up until now, what’s to suggest you ever will be?

You got a glimpse into that heart of darkness on Tuesday night after Trout was struck out by his Angels teammate, Shohei Ohtani, to end the World Baseball Classic. It was a perfect pitch – a slider that seemed to start at third base and end up in the visiting dugout, but still managed to be in the strike zone. Trout swung and missed – something he almost never does.

The No. 1 player in the world versus the No. 2 in a one-run game for all the marbles. You couldn’t script it this well (because if they let baseball script it, Japan loses every time).

A bunch of things shifted in that moment. Japan pipped the United States as the world’s pre-eminent baseball country (for now). The WBC introduced itself as a tournament of real international heft, rather than the money-grubbing sideshow it had been. And Ohtani nudged Trout out of his spot as the face of the game.

Trout didn’t do what hitters who’ve just lost the game usually do – linger over the plate, feet nailed to the ground, looking up at rafters. Instead, he slunk straight back to the dugout. His look was glassy. Here was a man who’d just seen his legacy flash in front of his eyes.

This sort of theatre seemed impossible a week ago. It seems kind of impossible now.

Somewhere between the New York Mets tanking another season before the season even started by losing their closer to a WBC postgame celebration and Japan walking off Mexico, you had to ask yourself – why can’t baseball be more like this more of the time?

These days, every sport is too much. Too many games, too few of which actually matter. Too many postseason qualifiers. Too much playoffs. Too many ads. Too much hype. Too much coverage. The only thing in short supply is a sense of occasion.

Baseball is the tip of this irritating spear. A 162-game regular season kind of made sense when the winners of each league advanced straight to the World Series. It made less sense, but still some sense, when two playoff rounds were introduced.

Now, the only sense it makes is financial. People who come to a baseball game in June aren’t watching competition – not in the traditional sporting sense of winners and losers. Who cares who wins a game in June? Not the players. They’ll tell you as much – “we’ve got another one tomorrow” or “we have to leave that one behind.”

Nobody comes out after they’ve blown a podium spot at the Olympics and says, “Well, I’m just going to have to forget about that one and move on.” They’re too busy weeping. That’s why the Olympics matters.

All sports are losing their urgency, but baseball is in the position of having just been visited by its Ghost of Christmas Past. The WBC is what baseball might be if it were less greedy.

Beyond the fact that it’s the same sport, the two things shouldn’t even be compared. It takes nine months, two-and-a-half-thousand games, four playoff rounds and two best-of-sevens to determine the baseball champion of most of North America. But it takes two weeks, 50 games and a bunch of one-and-dones to determine the baseball champion of the world.

How does that make any sense?

But no one wants to talk about it because everyone understands what’s happening. The WBC is ersatz baseball designed to make a quick buck. It’s an elevator pitch to the non-baseball-loving citizens of the wider world: ‘We get that you’re soccer people, but check this out. We just need a few minutes of your time.’

What’s the thinking here? You gull new customers by selling them a version of baseball that is heightened stakes played at a furious pace, and then deliver the real thing, which is seven months spent trying to figure out if the Detroit Tigers will finish fourth or fifth in the Central.

If the WBC was the first baseball you’d ever seen, Major League Baseball must seem like its geriatric uncle by comparison. Creeping along, taking forever to come up with a decision, full of stories about how great things were in the old days.

The NBA wasn’t under pressure to change its approach, but it did anyway. It couldn’t help but notice that the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments generated more buzz than dynastic-era Golden State versus the Utah Jazz over five games. So the NBA turned the bottom end of its playoff bracket into a lightning play-in round. Eventually, a 10th-place finisher is going to win an NBA title. The NBA’s changes are an investment in that remarkable future moment, one that might not roll around for 50 years, or might not roll around at all. It doesn’t earn it more money, but it generates potential excitement.

MLB now has a concrete example of how it could be more fun. Either make the regular season matter a lot more, or reduce it substantially. Fiddle with the playoff format. Reduce the number of off days during the World Series. Do something. Anything.

Baseball used to hold up its grand tradition as the reason it could never change. But it changed plenty when there were a few more bucks on offer. The example of the WBC does not hold out the possibility of squeezing more nickels from its customers. But it suggests a way to keep the game more relevant to more people, which is the goal of any business.