Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro, who teamed up for three Canadian pairs titles, have retired from competitive figure skating.

The 29-year-old Moore-Towers, from St. Catharines, Ont., and Marinaro, a 30-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., won their first of five national championship medals with a bronze in 2017.

The pair won national bronze again in 2018 before winning three straight Canadian titles from 2019 to 2022.

They won seven ISU Grand Prix medals and qualified for the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in 2019 where they placed fifth.

They picked up gold medals at the 2019 Nebelhorn Trophy and the 2017 U.S. International Figure Skating Classic.

Moore-Towers and Marinaro represented Canada at two Olympic Games, placing 11th in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and 10th in 2022 in Beijing.

The duo also competed at four world figure skating championships, placing in the top eight each time.

“I am filled with gratitude for having been able to compete internationally for Canada for 13 years,” Moore-Towers said in a release. “My eternal thanks go to my family; their constant support and sacrifice allowed me to live my dream.”

Moore-Towers and Marinaro both had international success with previous partners before teaming up in 2014.

Moore-Towers skated with Dylan Moscovitch from 2009-2014, and the tandem won a Canadian title in 2011.

Moore-Towers and Moscovitch were also part of Canada’s silver-medal-winning figure skating team event at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Marinaro skated with Margaret Purdy from 2007-2014. They won silver at the world junior figure skating championships in 2013.

“What an honour it has been to represent this amazing country and federation,” Marinaro said in a release. “It has been a roller coaster ride of ups and downs. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my training and support staff throughout my career. I will do my best to pass on all the valuable skills and lessons each and every one of you have taught me.”