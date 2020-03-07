 Skip to main content

Sports

Tierney’s OT goal leads Senators past Sharks 2-1

Josh Dubow
San Jose, California
The Associated Press
San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) makes a save against the Ottawa Senators center Chris Tierney (71) on a penalty shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Josie Lepe/The Associated Press

Chris Tierney scored 35 seconds into overtime after missing an earlier chance on a penalty shot, and the Ottawa Senators earned their fourth win in five games by beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday.

Nick Paul also scored for the Senators in the opener of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season. Craig Anderson made 31 saves.

Evander Kane scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak. Aaron Dell stopped 36 shots.

Tierney finished a 2-on-1 in overtime by knocking in a pass from Anthony Duclair.

The final minute of a scoreless second period was eventful, with San Jose defenceman Radim Simek right in the middle of it.

On one end of the ice, an apparent Sharks goal was waved off because Simek clearly kicked the puck into the net. Then in the final seconds of the period, Simek put his hand on a loose puck in the crease during a scramble in front of Dell. The play might have saved a goal but did lead to a penalty shot. Tierney was unable to convert after losing control of the puck as he tried to stick-handle away from Dell.

The teams traded goals in the first, with Paul taking advantage of a defensive breakdown that left him alone in front when three Sharks players went behind the net. Duclair then fed Paul for the first goal of the game.

The Sharks answered on their third power play of the period when Kane batted a rebound out of midair into the net with 10.2 seconds remaining. Kane had directed a point shot from Brent Burns off Anderson’s shoulder to create the rebound chance that led to his 25th goal of the season.

