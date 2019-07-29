 Skip to main content

Sports Tiger-Cats sign former Roughrider David Watford in wake of Jeremiah Masoli’s season-ending injury

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback David Watford runs the ball during a game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on July 5, 2018.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

Three days after losing starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a season-ending injury, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed QB David Watford.

Masoli tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Friday night in a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Dane Evans replaced Masoli and is expected to start Thursday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Rookie quarterback Hayden Moore also is on the roster.

Watford, 26, appeared in 18 games for the Roughriders last year, completing 15-of-32 passing attempts for 168 yards with one touchdown and two interception.

The six-foot-two, 212-pound native of Hampton, Va., joined Saskatchewan’s practice roster in October 2017 after spending parts of two seasons (2016-17) in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

