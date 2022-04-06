Tiger Woods gestures during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6.Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It’s not very often you see a guy get away with slow-rolling Augusta National.

That’s what Tiger Woods managed in the past few days. On a surface level, he’s doing what any athlete one year removed from a grievous injury might do – taking baby steps.

But other athletes would do it quietly and at home. They wouldn’t show up at Augusta a week early and turn the Masters spotlight onto themselves. They wouldn’t make headlines taking practice cuts where everyone can see them doing so.

They wouldn’t tell people they were “a game-time decision” to play in the tournament. And they wouldn’t schedule a news conference three days out to announce that decision.

In delivering the decision, they wouldn’t give the sort of either/or answer Woods settled on: “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”

Is that a “yes”? Because it sounds like a “yes” with a “no” built into it.

Only Woods could get away with this. Proving that must have been the point of doing it.

After a while, every great athlete expects paths should just clear in front of him. But there are limits. This was Woods in Moses mode – he made Augusta part its own seas so that he could come through.

Whatever his faults, Woods wasn’t the sort to big-league the sport. His talent was such that he didn’t have to bother. Some pros suck up all the air in a room. Woods was so dominant that other people sucked it for him.

But now that Woods is into his athletic golden years, you’re getting a feel for the sort of power he has at his disposal. Because for the first time since his sainthood was called off more than a decade ago, he’s starting to use it.

Whatever comes next for Woods, it’s not going to be the Disney comeback story so many people seem to expect. He managed one of those with a fused spine. Now that he’s older and closer to being fully bionic (reconstructed leg), let’s give the guy a break.

If he can golf well enough not to embarrass himself, that’s an achievement. If he’s in contention on a weekend, that’s amazing. And if he’s winning majors, that’s when you should park your car in the garage. It’s about to rain frogs.

But what Woods seems to be lining himself up for is less transient than a couple more years of treading water near the top.

With Arnold Palmer gone and Jack Nicklaus in decline, golf needs a new head of state.

This position is a bit like the Pope or a U.S. Supreme Court justice – once given, it’s for life.

Palmer and Nicklaus were so good at inhabiting this role, they crowded out the following generation. As a result, the next person or persons to do it will be in the job for a very long time.

A few weeks ago, you’d have thought the most obvious person for the job was Phil Mickelson. While Woods was pushing his personal brand through a tabloid wood chipper, Mickelson graduated to golf’s leading man by default.

Middle age suited Mickelson. He’s never been a lovable guy, but all of a sudden he had polish. He looked like a great American golfer, right down to the relatable pudginess.

He learned how to talk a lot without saying anything (a skill Woods was born with). When he had to be jocular in front of a camera, Mickelson no longer seemed as smarmy.

What he seemed was dependable. Dependably boring, sure, but unlikely to check himself into sex rehab. Golf likes its heroes like it likes its fairways – flat and physically indistinguishable from one another.

Then Mickelson started thinking aloud in front of journalists – always a bad idea. Just when everyone was reconsidering the effects of dirty money in sports, Mickelson said he’d happily do business with bad people if there was a buck in it for him.

It wasn’t what Mickelson said but that Mickelson was the one saying it. People once thought they had him pegged. It took him decades to convince them otherwise. Now, it seemed like he’d been faking it the whole time.

Mickelson will be back at next year’s Masters. Most of his sponsors will return. As long as he’s got profile, someone will pay him to leverage it.

But if he pictured himself as the next Palmer – beloved by every red-blooded golf fan – that ship has sunk. Now, he’s just another guy who won some stuff.

That created an opening for Woods. He’s spent the past week hacking his way through it.

A decade ago, Woods was louche and debauched. But after what he’s been through – the addictions, the stays in the ICU, the public humiliations – he’s the relatable one now.

Even the way he looks, all the glow of youth having worn off, makes him approachable.

He’ll never be Palmer, but that sort of athletic image is a relic of the mid-20th century. Too many people out there with cameras these days for anyone to stay squeaky clean. Even Palmer wouldn’t have managed it.

What Woods can be is the next-gen Palmer, a 21st-century torchbearer for a now global sport. His mere presence confers gravitas on any event. When he speaks, he speaks on behalf of the capital-g Game.

It’s a role unique to golf because you can do it and still play.

The tough part is the transition from being mostly one thing to being mostly the other. It requires demonstrations of influence. If you act like the top man for long enough, people will start treating you as though that’s what you are.

This week, we saw Woods trying on the role. Convincingly, it has to be said. If he can bend Augusta to his will – the same bunch of hypocrites who once scolded him for disappointing “our kids and our grandkids” – everyone else will fall into line.

The Masters doesn’t start until Thursday, but you’d have to say Woods has already won his version of it.