Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas walk across the ninth hole during the first round of the The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on Feb. 16 in Pacific Palisades, Calif.Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Everyone understands there are a few basic rules that make a joke successful.

If you have to explain it afterward, it doesn’t work.

If you would be embarrassed to tell it in front of your mother, it’s not that funny.

And if you find yourself holding a news conference to apologize for telling it, it’s time to hire new writers.

Tiger Woods failed all these tests this week.

It isn’t that the joke in question – handing golf colleague Justin Thomas a tampon, so as to suggest that he was playing in a womanly way – is offensive. A lot of offensive jokes are hilarious. It’s that it’s mean-spirited.

You can test this at home. Try explaining to a woman you love how this joke is actually funny, and that people are too sensitive these days. But before you do, make sure you fit fully stretched out on the couch. Or, depending on how good you are at backpedalling, the trunk of your car.

Maybe you can use Woods’s explanation as a template: “If I offended anybody, it was not the case. Just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way.”

This is a high-risk, high-reward proposition. Maybe all she’ll hear is the ‘sorry’ part. Or maybe you’ll do it in the kitchen, near the knives.

Woods, 47, is in the middle of one of his intermittent comebacks. On Sunday, he finished one under at the Genesis Invitational tournament in Los Angeles. That was more than a dozen shots off the leaders. While not great, it’s also not bad for a guy who nearly lost his leg in a car accident two years ago.

It’s six weeks until the Masters. That’s six weeks people would have spent wondering if Woods can do it again.

He almost certainly can’t. Walking 18 holes at Augusta isn’t mountaineering, but it’s more than a brisk walk. It’s not best suited to middle-aged guys who’ve got enough steel in them to set off metal detectors.

But one of the last reliable ways to get a general audience interested in golf is mooning about all the things Woods has overcome, and may overcome still. People love that redemption arc.

Then the tampon thing happened. Does Woods seem very redeemed to you right now?

The real question here isn’t why tell the joke. We know why people think this sort of goof is hysterical. Because they don’t like women much. They may think they do, but they don’t. This sort of guy always wants you to know how much he loves his mom. Okay, but she’s the exception to your rule.

The real question is why Woods would think he in particular should try this joke.

Woods is one of the most photographed people in human history. He knows that there is no world in which he hands something to someone while playing in a professional golf tournament without it being captured by at least one camera.

Then there’s the baggage. In the past, the manner in which Woods carried on his private affairs has not suggested a huge amount of discretion or emotional maturity. But it was at least private.

Woods wasn’t out there advertising the details of his sex life. The National Enquirer dug them up, and then everyone else joined in the self-righteous frenzy that followed.

You put those two things together and you’d assume the end result is a guy who would do anything to avoid controversy. Then he does this.

This wasn’t a slip or an offhand comment. He had to remember to get a tampon, bring it to the course, put it in his pocket, and then wait to out-drive Thomas. I’m happy if I can remember to bring my laptop to work, and Woods is out there designing pranks like he’s frathouse Napoleon.

There are two possibilities – that it was a deliberately provocative act, or that Woods genuinely doesn’t get it.

If it’s a provocation, you could almost admire it. Not the form maybe, but the function – to bait as many people as possible. To establish that he is unbowed. Or something.

However, if this is Woods releasing his inner Bill Burr, he sure waited a long time to do it. And having done it, he took it back. He’d already offended half the population. He disappointed the other half by climbing down. It’s worse than pointless.

Which means it’s more likely that he doesn’t get it. He sincerely doesn’t understand why it would bother anyone.

Beyond the dreary temptation to scold, there is something in here about the capacity of the human mind to filter what it does and doesn’t want to learn.

Celebrities love to whine about how hard it is to be famous. Woods never complains, but he has lived at the outer limits of that nightmare.

He’s been loved, despised, pitied and pulled apart for the amusement of millions. His crime wasn’t stepping out on his wife. It was being sad and needy about it. People will forgive you for being bad, but they cannot bear it when their heroes are weak.

We’ve seen him skulking around at sex rehab. We’ve watched him staggering around during a roadside DUI test. We’ve seen his toxicology report.

Imagine all the humiliating things you’ve gone through, and then imagine every single stranger you meet knows who you are and what you’ve done. That’s Woods’s life. Were I him, I’d never leave the house. That he still does is a testament to his resilience.

But while he’s out there being resilient, he’s also still making the same stupid mistakes, advertising that he hasn’t really learned anything from all this and showing that he has absolutely zero wiggle to his game. Having gone through what for most of us would be a profoundly life-altering public disaster, Woods remains stuck on his factory settings.

Being excellent at golf doesn’t make you a good person and tasteless jokes don’t make you bad. It’s just more proof that we are each of us a remarkable collection of contradictory and sometimes inexplicable appetites and impulses, and that our programming is more powerful than anything that happens to us.