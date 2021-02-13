Tkachuk scores winner as Ottawa Senators claim close 2-1 victory over Winnipeg Jets

Open this photo in gallery Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (1) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, February 13, 2021. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Brady Tkachuk scored with 8.2 seconds remaining in regulation time to give the Ottawa Senators a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.

He tipped in a point shot from Mike Reilly for his fourth goal of the season.

Ottawa (3-12-1) earned its first win in five games this season against Winnipeg (8-5-1). The matchup was a lot closer than Thursday night’s contest, won 5-1 by the Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

Evgenii Dadonov had the other goal for Ottawa. Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who were without forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body injury).

Marcus Hogberg earned the start in goal for Ottawa after Matt Murray (upper-body injury) was hurt Thursday night. Filip Gustavsson served as the backup.

The Senators are hopeful Murray will be able to play Monday night in Toronto in the first of three straight games versus the Maple Leafs.

Before the game, Ottawa acquired forward Ryan Dzingel from the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Alex Galchenyuk and Cedric Paquette. Dzingel was drafted by the Senators in 2011 and had two goals and two assists in 11 games this season.

Galchenyuk scored one goal in eight games for Ottawa while Paquette had one goal in nine games. Dzingel must quarantine for 14 days before he can play for Ottawa.

After a scoreless first period, Scheifele had the game’s first goal at 5:43 of the second on a delayed Ottawa penalty. That extended his point streak to six games.

But Dadonov pulled Ottawa even at 7:29 with his fourth of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2021.