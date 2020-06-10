To MLB owners and players: Less is more

Open this photo in gallery Bill DeWitt Jr., seen here in August, 2018, is in the vanguard of the ownership counterrevolution trying to beat back the revolt in the players’ union. Christian Gooden/The Associated Press

This week, Bill DeWitt Jr. was trying to explain that despite all appearances, baseball is more like missionary work than commerce.

“The industry isn’t very profitable, to be honest,” DeWitt told a St. Louis sports radio station.

DeWitt is one of the few who would know because he owns a Major League Baseball team – the Cardinals.

Story continues below advertisement

You feel for him. DeWitt and a partner bought the Cards a quarter century ago for US$150-million. It’s now valued at more than US$2-billion.

Bill, we get it. Things don’t always break your way. Thanks so much for your charitable efforts. Forward me your Venmo details so I can drop you a few bucks for groceries.

DeWitt is in the vanguard of the ownership counterrevolution trying to beat back the revolt in the players’ union. The players want a lot of money to play as many games as possible in the 2020 season. The owners prefer much less money for fewer games (although more games in the playoffs, when the digital cash-registers really start to ring).

The two sides have been back-and-forthing disingenuously for weeks.

A great deal of ink has been spilled about brinkmanship and putting the game itself at risk. Were that true, fans would have given up on baseball after the cancelled season in 1994.

At this point, we know how much the caretakers of baseball care about the institution of baseball – not all that much. They’re in it for the money, and fair enough.

But the thing about hard lines is they tend to obscure your view of the horizon. Baseball is headed toward a great big change no one seems to have registered yet.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a growing consensus that in order to get the season going, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will have to step in. He has the power to force players back to work.

In that scenario, players would get some of what they want (full prorated salaries) and some of what they most definitely do not (a 50-or-so game season).

At that point, it could become open war. But if you’re Mike Trout and your choice is between making US$12-million (a third of his annual salary) or sitting at home and making nothing, it’s not much of a choice. Once the Trouts of the world go that way, the smaller fish will fall into line.

This is the end point of most people’s consideration – getting baseball restarted.

No one in baseball is talking about what happens next because, I suppose for them a season is a season is a season. But this will be the sort of season that gets fans thinking about the way things are and why they are that way.

I’ve watched a lot of baseball in my life. My relative enjoyment of it takes the form of a U-shaped wave through the course of a year.

Story continues below advertisement

April: Baseball is back!

May: Baseball’s still back.

June: Didn’t they promise to make the games shorter this year?

July: Everyone’s hurt and I no longer recognize any of the starting pitchers.

August: God, are they still at it?

September: Finally, this is getting serious.

Story continues below advertisement

October: Playoff baseball is back!

Baseball is great. There is also too much baseball. The two ideas have been co-existing for years, although the problem keeps getting worse.

A just-about-every-day-for-six-months season made some sense when only a handful of teams made the playoffs.

Then they started expanding the postseason. This year, for the first time, ownership wants 14 teams – half the league – to pass the October hurdle.

If you tucked that big change behind an otherwise business-as-usual campaign, you might get away with it. People don’t tend to notice anything until it’s already happening to them.

But now you are proposing to show them what baseball – a better sort of baseball – could be. Forget about grinding through August. No more dog days and sleepy double-headers no one cares about because they’re all baseballed out.

Story continues below advertisement

What is being proposed for the 2020 season is a totally new, frantic sort of baseball.

No warming into the year. No looking to discover your form around the all-star break. There are no breaks. If you start slow, you’re finished.

All the bad things great teams can sometimes get away with – injuries to key personnel, seven-game losing streaks, an inexplicable slump by the middle of the order – become disastrous.

When you shrink the sample size, you reduce the influence of big numbers and averages. A mediocre team is always going to be mediocre over the course of 162 games. But 50? That could be interesting.

The effect also works in reverse – good teams aren’t necessarily good after only two months.

The Washington Nationals won the World Series last year. After 50 games, their record was 19-31. At that same point, the Toronto Blue Jays were 20-30.

Story continues below advertisement

A radically shorter regular season gives baseball something it badly lacks – chaos.

Chaos in sports is fun. The more chaotic, the more fun.

Once MLB has shown people how baseball feels when every game matters, why would those same people want to go back to the languorousness, even laziness, of the way they have been doing it? And how does baseball convince them the boring, revenue-maximizing way is better than the exciting, profit-suppressing way?

Players don’t want fans thinking about that. Fewer games means less money for salaries.

Ownership most definitely doesn’t want people thinking about it. Once the world reopens, fewer games means fewer ticket sales, fewer concessions, less parking and lower broadcast fees. Less of everything.

Which is, in fact, more. More reason to pay attention, more big games, more wild wins, more underdogs made good and more shocking letdowns.

You don’t often get to see less is more in action, especially not in pro sports. There’s a good reason for that. Sports doesn’t want its customers giving serious consideration to their leisure habits.

But as a result of collective shortsightedness and to its great financial disadvantage, MLB is about to show its audience how things could be.