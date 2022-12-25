Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game between the Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 18, in Tampa, Fla.The Associated Press

Nowadays, there are too many athletes doing too many different athletics to settle on one athlete of the year. When a pole vaulter lands on Mars, we can revisit that.

What each year now presents is an emblematic athletic type, represented best by one or two individuals.

Two years ago, that type was the protesting athlete (say, LeBron James). Last year, it was the turn-on, tune-in, drop-out athlete (say, Aaron Rodgers).

Because people can’t get enough of the athlete who never stops talking, this year’s type is in the same line – the athlete at the end.

As we edge closer to oblivion (or, are forced to hear and read about it on a loop), everything old is new again. Remember when times were good and Roger Federer still had that hair? When Roger got the accountant haircut – that’s when everything started to go wrong.

The year just past was overwhelmingly nostalgic. Not for a distant, romanticized past, but for one just a few seasons ago. Back when everything was the same as it is now, but no one yelled “CLIMATE CHANGE!” as you pulled the cork on a bottle of non-organic wine. It was a time when your iPhone and the price of gas were smaller, but all the other set dressing was as you know it.

The only difference was that things that don’t matter – like, say, sports – didn’t have to be ginned up so that every single thing everyone in them says or does matters.

Cathal Kelly: Nobody wants to tell Tom Brady he’s gone from being the golden boy to the golden bore, except for Gisele Bundchen

With that in mind, the athlete of 2022 is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He is yesterday’s perfect man, but still here today and suffering mightily for it.

It’s possible that at some point in the future, faculty at the Beijing campus of the Harvard Institute of Football Studies will look back at Brady’s career and judge it amazing overall. Many rings and, Antonio Brown aside, no enemies.

But they’ll have to gloss over the bit right at the end, when Brady went briefly from American Eagle fever dream of manhood to swamp-dwelling Florida sad sack.

The Brady from 2021 had it all, including the golden exit. But that wasn’t good enough for him. He took a retirement lap. Then he quit. Then he decided to return. No one stood up and clapped as he walked back into the office, which should have been his first clue.

His wife left him because he was never home to help with the kids. And after winning Employee of the Month 250 consecutive times, it turned out he wasn’t so hot at his job any more.

Robbed of his only passion, Brady found a new one – talking about his feelings in public. Brady may have hall-of-fame hands and hall-of-fame processing time, but he does not have a hall-of-fame way with the English language.

The other day Brady was talking about Christmas. What a nice change from the usual, depressing stuff that …

“I’m gonna learn to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel,” Brady said on his podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to learn how to deal with.”

I can’t wait for that podcast: Let’s Go (Get Comfortable with Despair)! with Tom Brady, Jim Gray and three-quarters of NSYNC.

Ten years ago, Brady might’ve had the most enviable life on the planet. One can’t know another man’s secret pain, but from the outside, and speaking only superficially, it looked pretty stress-free.

Now he’s spending Christmas Eve alone in Arizona, of all places, and describing it as a fun way to learn about himself.

Every corrosive social trend in contemporary North American life is currently evident in Brady’s.

Put too much faith in work to give his life meaning? Check.

Confused success with happiness? Check.

Can’t stop talking like he’s on a therapist’s couch? Check.

Can’t stop talking, period? Check.

If Brady now seems kind of sad, he’s also never seemed more human. Way too human.

The humanity bulge is an issue for sports right now. It’s good to know these are real people. But there’s a point at which you can know too much. We’re long past it.

Problems are eternal and – here’s the thing that might surprise some modern pros – universal. I don’t need to go deep on your problems. I’ve got my own.

The point of sports was giving yourself a compartmentalized mental space to hide from those problems for two or three hours at a time.

But the sports expanded. Now they’re on tap 24/7. It’s hard to keep up a “Geez, did you see that ball go?!” conversation every day of the week, all day long. So sports began to colonize real life.

The popular image is that it worked the other way around. Not true. It was the financially incentivized insistence that athletes always be talking that got us here. Where’s here? To a place where the greatest football player in history is out there moaning about how he’s going to spend Christmas Eve alone on the concierge floor of a J.W. Marriott, sitting in his underwear, eating a single Pringle, watching Real Housewives of Wherever.

People used to want to be Tom Brady. Now they’re trying to Zapruder film back through his public life to figure out where it went wrong, so they can avoid making whatever mistake it was that he made.

That part is simple – don’t overstay your welcome.

This was the year we valorized a passel of legends. Some left it a little late (Federer, Serena Williams). Some went looking for fourth acts (Phil Mickelson). Some keep hanging on even though the glory days are so long gone even Springsteen couldn’t remember them (Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo). And some got it just right, right at the beginning of the end (Lionel Messi).

Only Brady did almost all of those things together. He won the big one that proved his greatness beyond the point of reasonable doubting; he took his triumph; he left; he came back; his life hit the rocks at speed; he flailed and now we’ll see. Maybe there is one final shining professional moment for him. It’s difficult to imagine how that would happen, but if anyone can do it yadda yadda.

In 2022, Brady was us and we were all Brady, and not in a good way. Let’s hope we’ve all learned our lesson here. Though probably not.