NFL star Tom Brady arrives for the Los Angeles premiere screening of '80 For Brady' at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Two small, unrelated stories about working in the entertainment business struck me this week.

The first was a New York Times feature about John Jaso. Jaso was a pro ballplayer that you’ve probably never heard of. As far as sports goes, he did one remarkable thing – leave when he didn’t have to.

Jaso quit at 33 so that he could go sailing. Literally. That’s what he does now – sails, to nowhere in particular. He made about US$17-million in his career. He figures that’s enough.

“Even when I retired, people said: ‘You might be walking away from millions of dollars,’” Jaso told the reporter from the Times. “But I’d already made millions of dollars. Why do we always have to have more, more, more?”

The other story was about Bill Watterson. Watterson is the brain behind the syndicated comic strip Calvin and Hobbes, possibly the greatest contribution to literature by American newspapers.

Watterson spent the entire run of Calvin and Hobbes trying to protect it from mission creep. He didn’t want to make Calvin and Hobbes bedspreads and Calvin and Hobbes: The Movie. He wanted to draw a cartoon and that was it. Just as his baby was about to reach global orbit in the mid-90s, Watterson hit the self-destruct button.

After being badgered to come back for years, Watterson wrote a lengthy non-apology about his decision in his local newspaper: “It’s always better to leave the party early.”

Watterson’s back in the news cycle because, after a 28-year absence, he has a new book coming out. It has nothing to do with Calvin and Hobbes.

Both these guys were famous in their way, but if they are famous now, it’s for not particularly caring about fame (or its handmaiden, money). That’s the new famous, the one that is easier to admire than regular fame.

Basic fame is a rapidly declining asset.

Thirty years ago, becoming famous was a struggle. You’d have to convince people with a printing press, radio transmitter or TV licence to help you get your message out there. Then you’d have to hope people were reading the right magazine or listening to the right show at the moment you were delivering it. Then you’d have to pray those people were struck enough by you to leave their homes and talk to other people about you.

Anybody can be famous now. Go on the Internet under your real name and say something appalling to someone who’s already even just a bit famous. You’ll be famous in an hour. You’ll also be famous for an hour, and then you’ll be unemployed forever. But if the goal is a bunch of strangers knowing your name, it’s not hard to get there. Anything that easy to obtain has no value.

People who have become famous for their abilities or work, but don’t value fame – that’s the new fame. It’s hard to get hold of, because it requires a titanic act of self-control.

Did you see the recent picture of Tom Brady sitting on an unmade bed in his underwear? Of course you did. Brady is his own fame amplifier. The retired quarterback says or does something and it’s everywhere a couple of minutes later. Whether you want to see it or not, you’re going to.

Brady put the picture on social media just before the Super Bowl. It went everywhere. Brady, who suddenly appears to be more online than ChatGPT, claimed afterward to be unfamiliar with the term “thirst trap.”

“I actually even had to look that up so I didn’t even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear,” Brady said. “Nothing more than that.”

Okay, sure, let’s all pretend together.

If the object here is getting people talking, Brady accomplished that. If the object is getting people thinking about you in a positive way, then Brady needs to hire more, better publicists. Possibly non-Americans who don’t know what football is. Someone who will tell him the truth.

In the space of a month, Brady has gone from a reluctantly famous person known for his work, to a graspingly famous person who doesn’t have a full-time job. Here’s a guy you’d imagine is surrounded by hangers-on and well-wishers, who wakes up on a random weekday morning and thinks, ‘What I really need today is for the Internet to tell me I’m still beautiful’.

The impression left is one of sadness and decline. It’s touching in its way. But better to have played another mediocre season than whatever this is.

Everybody in sports is like Brady now – they can’t leave and be quiet for a bit. Even the richest and most famous of them. Actually, the richer and more famous, the worse the disease.

They won’t find a new hobby or try a different creative project. Even if the sport is making them miserable and they keep telling people how miserable it makes them, they can’t give up being the focus of attention.

This isn’t strange. If you’re used to people listening when you speak, it must be jarring to transition to a space where no one cares who you are or what you think. Welcome to the desert of the real. Most of us already live here.

We used to think of the recluse as an odd character. Like J.D. Salinger or Thomas Pynchon – someone who couldn’t cope.

Today, the recluse is an aspirational figure. He or she is someone who doesn’t feel the need to advertise. They’ve made their compromises to amass some attention to their work and, having made enough to live in peace and harmony, retreat from the public scene, which is not the same as leaving life.

We used to admire stars such as Muhammad Ali or Sophia Loren because they could be so famous, and yet so fully themselves. Fame didn’t alter them perceptibly or, if it did, somehow for the better. But back then, they had the luxury of disappearing whenever they felt like it. Few stars can bring themselves to do that now.

When it reaches its natural end, they fight it. It always ends up the same way – pathetically. Jaso is one of the very, very few who avoided fame death.

In that essay on why he abandoned the thing that made him famous, Watterson inadvertently established the new rules.

“If I had rolled along with the strip’s popularity and repeated myself for another five, 10 or 20 years, the people now ‘grieving’ for Calvin and Hobbes would be wishing me dead,” he wrote. Being famous isn’t remarkable anymore. But being famous and letting go? That will still get people talking.