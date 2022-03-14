Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 23. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.Mark LoMoglio/The Associated Press

One of two things happened with Tom Brady and his six-week retirement from football. Either he realized he had no idea what to do with himself, or this was the plan all along.

I’m going with Door No. 2.

Brady isn’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, but he’s always been good at figuring out what is best for the Tom Brady brand. Every performance downturn, every scandal, every flirtation with reputational disaster (remember when he was Donald Trump’s most famous pal?) has been converted into an additional source of celebrity juice.

Doing a bait-and-switch on the entire NFL? That is a whole different kind of power move. It shows us a man who has gone from having his strings pulled (like all other pros) to doing the pulling himself.

For a while now, sports people have applied the wrong criteria to Brady. They talk about him strictly in sports terms – Where does he rank among the best QBs in history? How much money will it take to keep him? Is he still good enough?

At some point, Brady must have realized the limitations of that identity. All entertainers are disposable, but none more so than the athlete. Athletes don’t just fade away. Once they leave the game, they disintegrate.

Jose Bautista was the biggest thing in this country seven years ago. Everybody knew and loved him.

Where’s Bautista now? No one knows. Bautista could set up a booth in front of City Hall and people would think he was there trying to sign them up for a credit card.

Bautista didn’t do anything wrong. That’s just how sports work. You are huge and then you are a ‘Hey, whatever happened to …?’ And that’s if you’re lucky.

Someone at Brady’s level could hang on at the fringes of sport: ‘Folks, what a beautiful night here in Denver and boy what a game we’ve got in store for you! Isn’t that right, Tom?’

But once you’ve felt the applause under the big tent, why would you be happy selling tickets?

Brady is looking to level up. He is of sports, but no longer just sports. Sports is the entrée. What he wants is everything. He wants to be fitness, fashion, publishing, producing, red carpet, TikTok, synergies with his wife and kids, palling around with Roger and Cristiano, summers in Saint-Tropez and maybe, once the knees give out, guest spots on Saturday Night Live.

He wants what Rihanna has – to be a famous musician who’s got so big she doesn’t need to do music any more. She’s just Rihanna.

What Brady doesn’t want to be is Joe Namath – in his 50s, skulking the sideline, sewing in his hair, trying to pretend it’s 1969 and reporters are swarming him poolside. The Namath type – and the vast, vast majority of pros become Namath types – never get over being 25 years old.

Whatever Brady’s weaknesses, nostalgia isn’t one of them. How often have you heard him talk moonily about Super Bowls past? With Brady, it’s always the next thing.

He’s the guy who’s won more Super Bowls than any team talking about how he’s coming back to take care of “unfinished business.” What sports business could he possibly have left? He wants to catch his own throws?

Brady’s peers aren’t Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes. They are Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Brady is the human product (Kim) as well as the person designing the pitch (Kris). This is an entirely new sort of athlete – one who never fades away.

Of course, Brady can’t play forever. He isn’t delusional (we think).

So what’s the next best thing? You play the system as well as you did the game.

First move – you make a big deal of retiring.

That must be like going to your own funeral. Everyone says nice things about you. Crucially, others do the hard work of pinpointing your place in the star charts. Were you a major constellation or were you the sun? Football people talked about just-retired Brady as though he’d invented football.

Then you go on a temperature check around the world. You show up at exotic locales whose demographics are 50-per-cent paparazzi and do some outreach. People can start getting used to you as a mature thought-leader rather than Gisele’s +1 on Giorgio Armani’s yacht.

As soon as he retires, every athlete becomes a ‘businessman’. And a lot of them, having been a businessman for 10 or 15 years, become ‘bankrupt.’

But Brady’s not talking about opening a chain of sports bars. Presumably, he used his two months of post-football life to pitch bolder ideas than that. Don’t have any ideas? No problem. Tell people you’re developing an app. Nobody has any idea how that works, but it sounds creative.

After you’ve got your picture out there in the world, announce you’ve decided to come back to the NFL. As though it’s a book club you put on hiatus because you were out of town for the summer or something.

Don’t let the club do the announcing. Make sure it doesn’t leak beforehand. Just drop it on your own social media like it’s no big one.

What does that do for your football legacy? Nothing.

What does it do for your personal brand? It shows you are bigger than the biggest entertainment concern in the world. It shows that you are Oprah and Captain America combined. You go where you want to go and do whatever you want to do.

You take the field for another year, but the real game is playing with the idea of Tom Brady. Is Tom Brady a football player or is he a fitness guru, an Instagram playboy, a tech entrepreneur, or a sports mogul? If Tom wants to be the fill-in gym teacher with a mysterious past in Season 3 of Euphoria, that can be arranged. He can be anything he wants, plus he can take a hit.

That is a new sort of sports entertainer. It’s a fully integrated business platform, it’s global, and it can go on forever.

That must be Brady’s plan.

Or he had no idea what else to do with himself.