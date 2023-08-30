Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Arrows president and co-founder Bill Webb watching a Toronto Arrows match against the New England Free Jacks at York Lions Stadium in Toronto on May 19, 2022.Marcus Hobbs/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Arrows say Bill Webb, the club’s president and co-founder, has died after an illness. The rugby union club says it is mourning the death of Webb, who was also a general partner.

The Arrows say the team would not exist without Webb’s determination and desire to see professional rugby in Canada grow.

Webb played professionally in England for Wasps RFC before a knee injury ended his playing career. He also served as a director with the Rugby Canada board from 2016 to 2022 and the sporting body credited him with helping raise money for its training facility in Langford, B.C.

The organization also paid tribute to Webb, calling him a “dedicated member of the rugby community” and “a force in many initiatives during his tenure.”