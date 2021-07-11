Toronto Arrows call time on a difficult MLR season after loss to New England

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Arrows call time on a difficult MLR season after loss to New England

MARIETTA, Ga.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Toronto Arrows wrapped up a difficult Major League Rugby season spent entirely on the road with a 28-17 loss to the New England Free Jacks on Sunday.

Mistakes and an inability to defend New England’s rolling maul on the day cost Toronto, which scored 14 late points after going down 28-3.

The Arrows (5-11-0) have spent the past four months south of the border, sharing facilities with Rugby ATL in suburban Atlanta because of pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the Arrows’ travelling party will return home Tuesday. Veteran lock Mike Sheppard will have a different look when he arrives, having shaved off his luxuriant beard.

Calling it a “unique experience,” scrum half Andrew Ferguson said he will remember the camaraderie among the players this season.

“Obviously there was a lot of adversity and trials and tribulations that we faced,” he said before the game. “No other team has done this. I don’t know necessarily we were even prepared to do this. So there was always going to be some hiccups along the way. But the way that the guys responded and being together day-in day-out, 35 of your good buddies, that’s going to be something that I’m going to remember forever.

“I think everybody here’s going to walk away learning quite a bit from this.”

With the 2020 season called off after just five games owing to the pandemic, the Arrows have not played at home since June 2, 2019.

Sunday saw Tomy de la Vega and Joaquin Tuculet score tries for Toronto, which trailed 14-3 at the half on a humid, 26-degree Celsius afternoon at Lupo Family Field at Life University. Sam Malcolm kicked a penalty and Ferguson added a conversion. Toronto also got an automatic conversion for a try scored under the posts.

New England (9-6-0) scored four tries with fly half Beaudein Waaka kicking the conversions.

Story continues below advertisement

An early stalemate ended in the 18th minute when Malcolm put Toronto ahead 3-0 with a penalty off a New England scrum infraction.

After a Toronto penalty for side entry at the breakdown, the Free Jacks kicked for the corner and scored off a rolling maul from the ensuing lineout with hooker Stephan Coetzee touching down for a converted try and 7-3 lead after 30 minutes.

The play was repeated five minutes later, this time after a Toronto offside call, with flanker Vili Toluta’u at the bottom of the maul with the ball.

The Arrows squandered a chance to reduce the deficit with the half coming to an end when, after kicking for touch following a high tackle on Malcolm, the lineout throw-in near the New England goal-line wasn’t straight.

His left thigh bandaged, Malcolm had a noticeable limp when he came out for the second half. The 25-year-old New Zealander only lasted seven minutes before leaving.

Jason Higgins came on as scrum half, allowing Ferguson to shift to fly half as the rain started to come down.

Story continues below advertisement

Another Arrows scoring chance was wasted with a turnover near the New England try-line.

The New England maul led to another try in the 54th minute, with Harry Barlow scoring in the corner when the ball came out from the forwards, as the Free Jacks upped their lead to 21-3. Four minutes later, it was more of the same with Conor Kindregan touching down as Toronto was unable to halt the maul.

Two late tries, by de la Vega in the 61st and Tuculet in the 74th, reduced New England’s advantage to 28-17.

Toronto was coming off a 34-28 win over OId Glory DC that snapped a five-game losing streak. The Free Jacks downed Rugby United New York 22-6 last time out and have now won five of their past six, a run that started with a 14-12 win over the Arrows on May 29.

Six Arrows, including co-captains Lucas Rumball and Ben LeSage, played in Canada’s 70-14 loss to England in London on Saturday. Toronto has been without a dozen players — nine Canadians and three Uruguayans — during the July tests.

Still, Toronto director of rugby Chris Silverthorn was able to field a matchday 23 that included 10 internationals — six from Canada and four from Argentina.

Story continues below advertisement

Newly signed back Alex Russell, a product of the Rugby Canada national development academy, made his Arrows debut off the bench midway through the second half.

New England Free Jacks lock Josh Larsen is also with Canada.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies