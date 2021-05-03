Toronto Arrows fall to Major League loss against NOLA Gold

Argentine winger Julian Dominguez scored two tries as NOLA Gold rallied with 22 straight points in the second half for a 22-14 comeback win over the Toronto Arrows in Major League Rugby play Sunday.
Toronto (3-4-0) came into the day atop the tight Eastern Conference, with the top five teams separated by just one point. NOLA (3-2-1) was fifth.
Manuel Montero scored two tries for Toronto, which led 14-0 at the half. The 6-foot-4 240-pound Montero, who has 27 caps for Argentina, scored a hat trick last week against Rugby United New York and now has six tries on the season.
Tayler Adams kicked two conversions for Toronto. The New Zealand fly half, who came into weekend play leading the MLR with 64 points, missed two penalty kicks and was sin-binned late in the game.
Cam Dolan also scored a try for NOLA. Damian Stevens booted two conversions and a penalty.
A small number of fans took in the game, played on a wet field at the Gold Mine on Airline Stadium.
The Arrows’ 23-man match-day lineup included 15 Canadians, with lock Mason Flesch and hooker Andrew Quattrin returning to the starting 15. The squad featured 14 internationals — seven from Canada, four from Argentina and three from Uruguay.
Canadian internationals Eric Howard and Kyle Baillie started for NOLA Gold at hooker and lock, respectively. Canadian back Lockie Kratz also saw action for NOLA.
The Arrows were coming off back-to-back lopsided wins over Rugby United New York (53-12) and the Seattle Seawolves (52-7). Toronto, which had a limited preseason owing to pandemic restrictions, lost its first two games of the season before winning three of the next four.
NOLA lost 38-28 to Rugby ATL last time out and had lost two of its past three.