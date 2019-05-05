 Skip to main content

Sports Toronto Arrows fight back for dramatic last-gasp win over San Diego Legion

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Toronto Arrows fight back for dramatic last-gasp win over San Diego Legion

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Toronto Arrows delivered a nail-biter in a 23-19 victory over the San Diego Legion.

Mark Janzen/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Arrows brought pro rugby downtown on Sunday, delivering a nail-biter in a 23-19 victory over the San Diego Legion.

Steven Ng’s 79th-minute try capped the comeback at Lamport Stadium, ending the Legion’s six-game unbeaten streak in Major League Rugby play.

“My first try of the season. No other way to do it than a game-winner,” Ng, a 21-year-old hooker from Ottawa, said with a wide smile.

Story continues below advertisement

The two teams exchanged the lead late in the game.

Trailing 12-9, Toronto went up a man in the 65th minute when San Diego scrum half Nate Augspurger was sin-binned for a high tackle. The Arrows took advantage immediately, with Uruguayan international Leandro Leivas crossing the line in the 67th minute.

Sam Malcolm coolly slotted the conversion for a 16-12 lead.

San Diego (9-3-1) answered quickly, driving down the field and scoring via Joe Pietersen off a scrum in front of the post. His conversion gave the Legion a 19-16 lead.

The Arrows raced back, winning the ball off a San Diego lineout deep in the Legion end. Then San Diego replacement prop Aaron Mitchell was called in the 77th minute, this time for a professional foul in deliberately slowing down the play

Toronto (7-5-0) opted for the scrum in front of the posts and Ng bulled his way over with Malcolm’s conversion making it 23-19, good for the Arrows’ third-straight win.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter