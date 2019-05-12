 Skip to main content

Sports Toronto Arrows move up to third in the standings with late win over Utah Warriors

The Canadian Press
Captain Sam Malcolm followed up Jones’s late score with a conversion for the Arrows (9-5-0), who are now third in the MLR standings.

Norma Salinas/The Canadian Press

Spencer Jones punched through the defensive line and touched down in the 78th minute for the go-ahead score as the Toronto Arrows topped the Utah Warriors 28-21 on a rainy Sunday afternoon in Major League Rugby action.

Captain Sam Malcolm followed up Jones’s late score with a conversion for the Arrows (9-5-0), who are now third in the MLR standings. Jeremy Misailegalu scored a converted try to give Utah (2-10-1) an early lead, but Toronto’s John Sheridan touched down followed by a Malcolm kick to cut that lead to 15-14 at half.

