Sports

Toronto Arrows re-sign five players as they plan for 2021 Major League Rugby season

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Arrows' Tomas de la Vega carries the ball against the Houston Sabercats on Feb. 16, 2020 in this handout photo. De la Vega and four others were re-signed by the club on June 11.

Connie Hatfield/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Argentine forward Tomas de la Vega and four others, adding to their 2021 Major League Rugby roster.

The North American pro rugby circuit suspended play on March 12 because of the global pandemic, cancelling the season a week later. The second-year Arrows were second in the standings with a 4-1-0 record at the time.

De la Vega, an Argentine international, led the team in 2020 in minutes played (396) as well as made tackles (70), carries (59), lineout takes (34), and off-loads (7).

“We are very excited what Tomy – and the entire team – can do in 2021, and he will continue to be a major piece of the equation for our side moving forward,” Arrows GM Mark Winokur said in a statement.

Canadian fly half Will Kelly, centre Mitch Richardson, prop Tyler Rowland and back-rower Marcello Wainwright are also returning.

The five signings join Canadian lock Adrian Wadden as the first group of players making up the team’s 2021 roster. Wadden, a former Ontario Blue, spent three years at England’s Leeds Beckett University.

Kelly, Richardson and Rowland are products of the Ontario Blues and Rugby Canada’s Pacific Pride national development program.

Kelly made two appearances for the Arrows in the shortened 2020 season.

Richardson made six appearances over two seasons for the Arrows, featuring in four games in 2020.

Rowland made three appearances for the Arrows in his first season with the club.

Wainwright missed out on the 2020 season due to injury after making 15 appearances 2019.

“We are very happy to have these four young Ontario-bred players back to help form the core of our franchise,” Winokur said. “The key to our long-term success will be developing our local talent and for all four of these guys, 2021 will be a year of impact.”

