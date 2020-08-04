 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Arrows re-sign four players and add big Argentine international winger

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Arrows have re-signed four players and added Argentine international wing Manuel Montero.

The returning players are Lucas Rumball, Andrew Quattrin, Andrew Ferguson and Shawn Windsor.

Toronto has now signed 26 players ahead of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

The 28-year-old Montero, who made his senior debut for the Pumas in 2012, has 16 tries in 27 international appearances. The six-foot-four, 240-pounder has also represented his country in the World Sevens Series.

Montero made seven appearances for the Jaguares, Argentina’s Super Rugby side.

“We saw plenty of him scoring tries against Canada in international play over the years, and his size, speed and experience will help our attack and overall game,” Arrows vice-president and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement.

He is the fourth Argentine to sign with the Arrows for the 2021 season, joining Tomas de la Vega, Gaston Cortes and Juan Cruz Gonzalez.

Just 24, Rumball is already a member of the Arrows’ leadership group. The flanker from Toronto appeared in all five matches in the shortened 2020 campaign and has made 11 appearances over his two seasons with the club.

Rumball has made 163 tackles, with a completion rate of 94.8 per cent.

He has won 35 caps for Canada, including 32 starts, and has captained his country on six occasions.

Ferguson, a scrum half from Mississauga, Ont., has made 21 appearances — playing a part in all but one match in franchise history. The 28-year-old has won 10 caps for Canada.

Quattrin, a hooker from Holland Landing, Ont., has made 20 appearances over two seasons with the club. The 23-year-old has earned five caps for Canada and was the country’s second-youngest player at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old Windsor, a fullback/fly half from Stoney Creek, Ont., has made eight appearances in two seasons with the club.

“We are very happy to have this group back and coming on board,” said Winokur. “Quattrin, Rumball, Ferguson and Windsor are all homegrown players who were the backbone of the Ontario Blues — Shawn is an original Blue, dating back to 2009 — and their re-signings are the best examples of how local talent feeds the engine of our professional side.

“They’re also a quality group of humans whose presence makes us a better team.”

