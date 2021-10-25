Uruguayan back Gaston Mieres is shown in action for the Toronto Arrows in a 33-29 loss to Rugby ATL in Marietta, Ga., on May 8, 2021. The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Uruguayan wing/fullback Gaston Mieres, the Major League Rugby club's leading try-scorer.Karl L. Moore/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Uruguayan wing/fullback Gaston Mieres, the club’s leading try-scorer.

The 32-year-old Uruguayan, back for a fourth season in Major League Rugby, has 13 tries to his credit. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder also holds club records in carry metres (1,751), linebreaks (28) and offloads (20).

The Arrows also announced the return of Canadian lock Adrian Wadden as well as the signing of Australian prop Fa’alelei Sione.

Mieres has 76 caps for Uruguay, second-most all-time for Los Teros, with 66 starts and 17 tries. He featured in both the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups and recently helped his 16th-ranked country qualify for France 2023.

He also represented Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in both 2013 and 2018.

The 25-year-old Sione joins the Arrows from Eastern Suburbs, where he made 16 appearances over two seasons in New South Wales’ Shute Shield.

The 6-foot. 275-pounder made eight appearances in Super Rugby with his hometown Brumbies in 2017 and 2018. He then joined up with current Arrow Sam Malcolm at Manawatu in New Zealand, making 20 appearances for the Turbos in the National Provincial Championship in 2018 and 2019.

He represented Australia at the 2016 World Rugby Under 20 Championship.

Wadden, from Mississauga, returns for a second campaign with the club after making 14 appearances last season. The 6-foot-5 245-pound second-rower made eight starts for the Arrows.

Wadden, who has represented Canada ‘A’ and the Canada Selects, joined Toronto after playing three years for England’s Leeds Beckett University (England), where the Mississauga native was a standout in the BUCS Super Rugby league.

A graduate of the Ontario Blues provincial program, he also played for the McMaster Marauders and Oakville Crusaders.

“We’re thrilled to have both Gaston and Adrian back with the Arrows,” Arrows GM and COO Mark Winokur said in a statement. “Gaston is a total pro and a very key member of our backline, and Adrian had a solid first year in MLR and will continue to go from strength to strength.”

“Lei is a powerful runner and scrummager who has played at the top level of the professional game, and we are excited to bring him to MLR and Toronto.”

The Arrows have now signed 13 players ahead of the 2022 season.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.