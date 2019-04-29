 Skip to main content

Sports Toronto Arrows score four tries to dominate Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby action

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Toronto Arrows rode a big second half to a 29-7 win over the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby action on Sunday.

Guiseppe du Toit, team captain Dan Moor and Paul Ciulini scored second-half tries as the Arrows outscored the defending champion Seawolves 21-7 after the break.

Moor and Ciulini crossed the line four minutes apart to seal the game. Moor sprinted down the right flank from midfield and scored to put Toronto up 22-7 in the 70th minute, then Ciulini barrelled into the try zone in the 74th to earn Toronto a bonus point in the standings by virtue of scoring three more tries than Seattle.

Sam Malcolm opened the scoring with a penalty and Mike Sheppard scored an unconverted try in the first half as Toronto led 8-0 at halftime.

Shalom Suniula scored the lone try for Seattle.

The Arrows improved to 6-5-0 and sit sixth in the table with 34 points. The Seawolves fell to 8-4-0 and are third in the standings with 41 points.

