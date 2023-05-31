Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass gives a statement to media ahead of interleague baseball action against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.John Chidley-Hill/The Canadian Press

At a meeting a while back, a local sports executive was talking about a headline-dominating sports scandal ongoing at that moment.

“Why doesn’t he just apologize?” the executive said. “People will forgive you for anything if you apologize.”

This is the evolution of the contemporary sports brain. Ten years ago: shut up and let us handle it. Right now: go out there immediately and say you’re sorry. Even when you’re not sorry.

Which brings us to Anthony Bass.

The Blue Jays pitcher is an unremarkable pro athlete, but for his chattiness on the internet. Early in the season, he caught continental attention by freaking out at United Airlines over spilled popcorn.

That Instagram post divided people (like, who brings popcorn onto a plane? Were they out of barbecue chicken wings?). Bass must have enjoyed the attention because he has continued to set out online rage traps.

This week, Bass shared a video urging Christians to boycott Target because the chain sells Pride-related clothing.

In my mind, I picture Bass’s phone beginning to ping urgently, then shaking violently, then catching on fire, and then falling to ground and burning a hole through the floor and disappearing.

In these situations, the first reaction is always shock. Hand to sternum and mouth wide - “How could he do such a thing?”

Per the usual, why? Why is anyone surprised?

Do we still believe that a bunch of overpraised children raised in a hyper-macho, kill-what-you-eat environment are going out to turn out to be deep thinkers and empaths?

What this generation of pros has learned is that you should always speak out for what you believe, unless what you believe is unpopular. In that case, don’t say anything.

For reasons that are his own, Bass decided to break that rule.

What this situation urgently required was an apology. Bass came out before Tuesday’s Jays-Brewers game to deliver it.

Some sports apologies are bad, some are good and a very few manage to convince you the apologizer is sincere. This was none of those.

Bass’ apology was so perfunctory, so by-the-numbers that had he cracked the smallest grin in the middle of it, you’d have assumed it was a satire of sports apologies.

“I just spoke with my teammates and shared with them my actions yesterday and apologized with them,” Bass said. “And as of right now, I am using the Blue Jays resources to better educate myself and make better decisions moving forward.”

Just for effect, the Jays should’ve had a guy standing behind him in a balaclava holding up the front page of the day’s newspaper.

Afterward, Bass didn’t take questions. Presumably because you can’t memorize the answers to queries you haven’t heard yet.

What stands out here isn’t Bass’s opinion. It isn’t the grudging apology. It’s the evolving way in which the Jays handled it.

Bass is an average-at-best, middle-aged reliever making peanuts on an expiring contract. Players like Bass grow on trees. Getting rid of him is so easy it doesn’t qualify as work. But Toronto has decided not to torch him. Not yet, at least.

Toronto was in a similar, though not identical, situation 10 years ago. Then starting shortstop Yunuel Escobar played a game with a gay slur pencilled onto his eye-black strips.

After being caught, Escobar didn’t get the freedom of making his own statement on his own terms. He was brought onto a podium with then general manager Alex Anthopoulos to apologize. Escobar didn’t have the strongest grasp of English, but he took questions. He was absolutely raked.

The Jays suspended Escobar for three games, made it clear he no longer fit in their plans and cut him loose at the end of the season. Escobar was a far more valuable sports commodity than Bass is now, but Toronto wanted to send a message.

This isn’t exactly apples and apples - Bass used no crude language; he didn’t go whackadoodle while out on the field doing his job - but it’s the same problem. One of your players just alienated a major chunk of your customer base. How do you deal with that?

Back then, the team wanted to be seen coming down hard.

Today, the team hooked Bass on a line, cast him deep and let him try to wriggle himself back into the boat. Aside from putting out a statement saying the organization does not share Bass’s views, the Jays have been conspicuously hands off.

A few possibilities. Maybe the Jays are thinking about a theoretical future player who is sympathetic to Bass’s position, is a lot better than him and does not want to be where he isn’t wanted. Maybe that player or players is in the clubhouse right now. Maybe the team doesn’t want to get dragged into the cultural spasm wracking America. Or maybe they don’t feel responsible when a grown man takes his phone out of his pocket and fires it repeatedly into his own foot.

Whatever the thinking is, the Blue Jays are treading softly. I guess this is their new playbook when a player outrages the community - say what you like, but then you fix it.

Has Bass fixed it?

No. They should start playing the funeral march whenever he comes into games. He is done. How soon he is done depends on the amount of local outrage. In a very real sense, it’s up to the Rogers Centre crowd on a given night to decide if Anthony Bass remains a Blue Jay.

There has always been a hierarchy of transgression in pro sport. The back-up goalie saying the wrong thing is not the same as the first-line centre punching Santa Claus. The back-up gets torpedoed and the centre goes into anger management. That hasn’t changed in 10 years and never will.

What has changed is some teams’ willingness to do the heavy lifting once a player screws up. Organizations used to take it on themselves to patch things up. That just encouraged more players to act a fool. Now they’re looking over and saying, “You got so much to talk about, champ? Great, let’s see you talk your way out of this one.”